Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois uses their tools to locate underground utilities. Once the utilities are located the area is sprayed with the coordinating color to indicate what the utility is and where it is. Ameren Illinois says every six minutes someone damages an underground utility because they didn't call 811.

 H-W PHOTO/KAYLA HOUCHIN

QUINCY — Ameren Illinois is bringing awareness to staying safe during National Safe Digging Month.

With warmer temperatures more people are outside and working in their yard. What most people don’t know is it’s state law to call 811 anytime you have a project planned that requires digging.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.