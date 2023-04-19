QUINCY — Ameren Illinois is bringing awareness to staying safe during National Safe Digging Month.
With warmer temperatures more people are outside and working in their yard. What most people don’t know is it’s state law to call 811 anytime you have a project planned that requires digging.
“The tricky part with underground is you look around and all you see is grass, trees and shrubs,” said Brian Bretsch, public and media relations manager for Ameren Illinois. “If you’re a customer and you don’t call it in then you’re driving a shovel in the ground or pulling a stump out of the ground, if you don’t know what’s underneath you there’s the possibility of ripping up a powerline or gas line and that puts you and your family in danger.”
Recently, Ameren Illinois has had more people damaging lines by driving stakes in the ground — specifically from concrete work and the boom of fiberoptic across the state.
‘We’ve had some damage when they drive it right through the main, right through the service,” said Jake Dukett, supervisor gas public awareness for Ameren Illinois. “And it’s like, did you call 811? And we get this common answer of, ‘I wasn’t digging.’”
“So, we’re trying to bring some awareness to that of it’s not just digging in terms of excavating, it’s digging as far as piercing the ground or driving a stake into the ground.”
Not knowing where lines are can be detrimental to homeowners and the community around them. A line being hit can cause an outage for an entire subdivision.
Just last week Dukett responded to a main that was hit that served more than 100 customers. Due to the severity of the damage it took time to get everything running again.
“The duration of time for us to get shoring and get proper equipment to keep our guys safe extended that outage a lot longer and that blown gas lasted a little bit longer than what we’re comfortable with,” Dukett said.
"We take any outage whether it’s natural gas or electrical very seriously," Bretsch said. "When the lights flicker that’s a big deal to people. We want the power to be on at all times and we want the natural gas to be flowing at all times."
Another example was in a neighboring community where a contractor hit a gas service that was next to the sewer line.
“Luckily, it didn’t end up bad, but the potential is there for that gas to migrate into the sewer and get into the houses and ultimately lead to an explosion," Dukett said.
Every six minutes someone in the U.S. damages an underground utility because they didn’t call 811. If you damage a utility line immediately leave the area. Call your utility provider, 911 then 811.
Not only is it dangerous to not call before you dig, but legally you have to. Depending on the violation you could face a $1,000 to $5,000 fine.
“It’s good to be familiar with the law,” said Dukett. “Illinois1call illinois1call.com is our resource for JULIE, which is the Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators. It’s good to get familiar with that before any project.”
You will need to call at least two business days before a project so someone can mark where your utilities are. Dukett also suggests familiarizing yourself with the different colors of the paint.
“If you have natural gas it will be marked yellow, if you have underground electric it will be red, green will be sewer, blue will be water and there’s other colors,” he explained.
Just because something is marked though doesn’t mean you can dig right next to it. There is a tolerance zone that you need to be aware of, try to avoid digging 18-24 inches of each utility mark if possible.
Calling 811 is a free service, a professional will mark underground natural gas, electric, water, sewer, telephone and cable lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.