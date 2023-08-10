HANNIBAL, Mo. — Barry Louderman launched his campaign Wednesday afternoon on the doorstep of the former St. Elizebeth Hospital.
The former city councilman chose the location as a symbol of Hannibal’s inability to follow through with vital development projects that he believes are key to keeping Hannibal a functioning town, rather than just a tourist destination. In contrast, the campaign pointed out that one of Loudermans opponents, Kristy Trevathan, announced her candidacy on the scenic riverfront of the city, a major pull for tourism.
“You know, it's nice to think about our riverfront, our wonderful downtown and the fact that we've got Viking cruise ships and paddle wheel boats that come here and drop off tourists, but we have a city to maintain.” Louderman said. “We still have to make this a place that people want to bring their business to in order for Hannibal to grow.”
Both are seeking to fill the remainder of former mayor James Hark's term, which expires in April 2025. Hark resigned in June. The special election is Nov. 7.
Although Louderman clarified that “tourism is what Hannibal is: we live in a city that is famous worldwide,” the his sentiments lie with his children and grandchildren, which he hopes to see grow up in a prospering Hannibal.
“I chose here because this building at one time was the jewel of Hannibal," Louderman said. "How many people do you know that were born here (or) worked here? This was an awesome place. And it changed hands a few times. Swiss Colony was here. I can remember when they were here, the parking lots were full of cars because there were a lot of people working here. My late wife Betty: her office was here for the wounded diabetic center when she worked for Hannibal Regional Hospital in the basement. And I loved coming here on weekends when she'd come in and talk to people. Walking through this building, the architecture inside is wonderful. But yet, here it sits. Broken windows. Glass boarded up.”
According to Louderman, demolishing the old hospital would cost millions of dollars of Hannibal taxpayer money, as well as only adding to a list of over 600 buildings on the demolition/rehab list.
Louderman’s suggestion? Use Hannibal’s geographic position and Louderman’s newfound state government connections to leverage what resources Hannibal have while putting an end to wasteful infighting and a lack of local government transparency.
In the latest legislative session, state Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin and Rep. Louis Riggs were unsuccessful in attempting to fund North East Community Action Corp.’s project to turn the building into senior housing, but Louderman said that he would be relying on O’Laughlin to “push back into the forefront for the project."
In addition, Louderman’s goals for the city include adding 500 feet to the airport’s runway to make room for small cargo planes, connecting Hannibal to Amtrak and getting “100%” behind the city's fire and police departments to ensure Hannibal’s stability and peace.
On his end, Louderman believes that by adhering to the letter of the city council’s charter and tightening ordinances, as he did the sound and alcohol ordinances during his tenure as a city councilman, he can prevent governing processes from continuing past their proper dates of termination.
“The mayor directs the council in the right direction. The council directs the city manager and what they want to see done,” Louderman said. “That's the way it works. And if that works seamlessly a lot of things get done”
Louderman credited his sound ordinance with inspiring neighboring cities and lamented the open-carry liquor laws currently in place in Hannibal. As mayor, he seeks to apply his experience in smoothing out the council’s processes so that his true ambitions of becoming heavy industry-friendly can bear fruit.
“We live on one of the top three river systems in the world, not the United States, in the world. We have access to rail, the river and major highways. We have a great industrial park,” Louderman said.
According to Louderman, Hannibal only has two requirements left to fill before it becomes a feasible location for major industries. One, residential space for an influx of workers, is already in progress in the form of nine new residential subdivisions under construction in Hannibal’s city limits. The other, a local force of skilled labor, is something Louderman plans to prioritize as mayor.
“You have to be able to have the young people educated and willing to work,” Louderman said. “I want the city to work closer with the school system and with HLGU and Mobley Area Community College to help promote all of the vocational needs that we need. Not every kid wants to go to college. There's absolutely nothing wrong with being a plumber, carpenter, electrician, or IT worker. And that's what these companies want.”
