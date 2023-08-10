HANNIBAL, Mo. — Barry Louderman launched his campaign Wednesday afternoon on the doorstep of the former St. Elizebeth Hospital.

The former city councilman chose the location as a symbol of Hannibal’s inability to follow through with vital development projects that he believes are key to keeping Hannibal a functioning town, rather than just a tourist destination. In contrast, the campaign pointed out that one of Loudermans opponents, Kristy Trevathan, announced her candidacy on the scenic riverfront of the city, a major pull for tourism.

