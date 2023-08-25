QUINCY — The Quincy Bayview Bridge will see lane closures or construction starting Monday.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said drivers can expect lane reductions, cones, drums and flaggers while work is being performed.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 7:40 pm
This $823,000 project consists of deck sealing and repairs to the bridge. Additional work includes pavement markings and restoring and painting the vertical clearance gauge on the pier stem for river traffic.
All work is expected to be complete by the end of October. IDOT said benefits of the work include increasing the life of the structure and updating safety elements for river vessels.
Motorists traveling through these work areas can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
