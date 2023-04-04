‘Because Mike Madigan came to us’: Defendant invoked ex-speaker in defense of lobbying contracts

Ex-lobbyist Mike McClain is pictured in his driver's license photo, which was submitted as evidence in his federal court trial in a case where he and three others allegedly bribed former House Speaker Michael Madigan (right) with jobs and contracts for the speaker’s political allies in exchange for legislation favorable to electric utility Commonwealth Edison.

 Madigan photo and illustration by Jerry Nowicki; McClain photo obtained from trial exhibit

CHICAGO — Former Commonwealth Edison executive Fidel Marquez had been a government informant for less than a month when he had a meeting with longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in mid-February 2019.

The meeting was routine; Marquez, another executive and ComEd’s relatively new CEO met with Madigan at the beginning of the General Assembly’s new session in Springfield, as was the utility’s custom.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide, as well as hundreds of radio and TV stations. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

