QUINCY — The Quincy Preserves will mark the return of the fall "Behind Closed Doors" home tour on Saturday, the first fall tour since 2019.
Five homes are included on this year's tour, covering several Quincy neighborhoods and five distinct architectural styles. Tickets for the tour have been on sale since Oct. 1 and can still be purchased up to the start of the tour at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $20 in advance and are available at Kirlin's Gifts in the Quincy Town Center or at Emerald City Jewelers, 2001 Maine St. in Quincy. A ticket-tent will be located Saturday at Lorenzo Bull Park, 16th and Maine, with tickets costing $25.
For this year's return of the fall tour, five homes were selected for their historic and architectural significance. The homes that will be toured are:
• 1469 Maine Street, a Second Empire-style home built in 1876 for original owners Drikus and Fannie Snitjer.
• 2336 Oak Street, an Art Moderne home, frequently called "streamline modern," designed by Charles Behrensmeyer nearly 90 years ago.
• 601 Spring Street, a 19th-century Victorian residence originally built by Albert S. Merriam, a prominent lumberman that has been featured in promotional books published by the City of Quincy.
• 921 Maple Street, a craftsman bungalow originally built in the 1920s that has been restored aesthetically and modernized, but holding both historic and recent surprises for visitors.
• 1801 Maine Street, a neo-classical building designed by George Behrensmeyer, this home with the iconic ionic columns has only been occupied by four different families.
For more information on these homes or on the Quincy Preserves, or to purchase tickets for the Behind Closed Doors fall tour, please visit quincypreserves.org.
