Behind Closed Doors

The historic Quincy home at 1469 Maine Street is one of five homes included in the "Behind Closed Doors" fall tour from the Quincy Preserves. This is the first fall tour held since 2019.

QUINCY — The Quincy Preserves will mark the return of the fall "Behind Closed Doors" home tour on Saturday, the first fall tour since 2019.

Five homes are included on this year's tour, covering several Quincy neighborhoods and five distinct architectural styles. Tickets for the tour have been on sale since Oct. 1 and can still be purchased up to the start of the tour at 9 a.m. Saturday.

