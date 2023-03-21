QUINCY — The bench trial date for the Quincy woman charged in the 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children, has been reset.
Natasha L. McBride will go to trial before Judge Tad Brenner starting July 31. Three days were scheduled.
The bench trial was initially set for May, but was continued on a defense motion.
During a status hearing Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court, McBride's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, said the two expert witnesses who will testify are available for the new trial date.
McBride, 38, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo. McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
She is alleged to have ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed on Aug. 14, 2020, which caused the crash. A witness told police that they believed McBride's vehicle was traveling at 80 mph or higher.
McBride continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.
