HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal’s celebrated history took to the streets this weekend for the Big River Steampunk Fest — with quite a few modern embellishments.
Columns of colorful tents lined the streets of downtown Hannibal, hawking steampunk finery from every corner. Families and friends from all across Illinois and Missouri walked the streets as vestiges of Victorian-Era fashion, in intricate corsets, stylish female jackets, three-piece suits, many-layered dresses and enterprising top hats.
As a medieval tournament by Lockmorrow of the Society of Creative Anachronism started, a torrent of motorcycles thrashed across the pavement like a stampede of steampunk horses.
Punks encrusted in silver buckles and homemade spoon jewelry roamed between bonafide medieval camp followers and barking traders in wooden wagons plucked straight from a role-playing game.
One cowboy with an emblazoned shirt and steampunk pistol herdsed goats and chickens through the crowd towards a top hat band busking for tips.
Honorable knights in homemade armor and chainmail clashed at the will of their noble patrons and a hardened martial artist cracked concrete with his bare fists. Jesters and proud marshals rallied forth to give show to the crowd.
Referee Mary Reeves spun wool into yarn using a single spindle and gravity.
“Rumpelstiltskin is false — the spinning wheel itself is wrong, let alone spinning it into wool,” Reeves said. “But I have Shetland wool at home. Some of the wool, when I’m spinning it, it straight up looks like gold.”
According to Reeves, people who are allergic to wool are often just irritated by modern production methods for wool clothing.
“Commercial wool is cut into 4-inch lengths by machines,” she said. “Every time you cut wool, you get these little barbs. But when you spin it by hand, you don’t have to have little 4-inch segments. Some of these segments are 8 to 9 inches long, so there’s no itch; that’s why it feels softer.”
Hand spinning wool is a lost art in America, because of the intense time requirements. According to Reeves, South American tribes often have children spinning thread from the age 3. In order for a man to marry, he must provide his wife and all her family members with scarves of his own making, which they will test and critique. If the scarves are faulty, the man will not be accepted. They are a symbol of his devotion, patience and skill.
Past massive wooden barrels of homemade root beer and fortune-teller pavilions was the Wasteland, the wellspring of Madmax punk raiders. Archaic wires and knobs encrust rugged dust-caked vehicles. A jury-rigged Dolorian knockoff was strapped with lightbulbs, coils and eclectic hardware store materials. A fully functional, homemade tank squats at the narrow entrance to an encampment of punks near a jail, with a militarized toy car for a vanguard.
Andrew Jones is the creator of MARV (Moblie Armored Reconnaissance Vehicle), which took him nearly 4 years to build from the ground up, including the treads.
“I wanted a tank, but I knew I’d never get enough money, so I built this,” Jones said. “I used it in an airsoft match once and they could hear me coming through the trees. The landowner was telling me ‘You can crush this tree, that tree, and this tree, etc ... Once a guy kept peeking up behind a car and shooting at us even though it couldn’t do anything. I just moved the gun over really quickly like this and they all hit the hood and bounced up into his face.”
MARV is equipped with a V8 power pack and a big block motor from an abandoned truck.
“The donor truck for the motor sat for about 15 years underneath the tree," Jones said. "My fiancée said, ‘If you can get the motor to work you can have it,’ and I’m like, ‘you shouldn’t have said that.’”
The differential steering alone took Jones a year to build.
“Ford tip to tail except for the one ‘57 Chevy piece that my mama gave me. My mom’s like ‘It looks like a spear honey, I want you to put it-’ and I was like ‘Thanks, Mom!’”
