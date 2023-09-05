HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal’s celebrated history took to the streets this weekend for the Big River Steampunk Fest — with quite a few modern embellishments.

Columns of colorful tents lined the streets of downtown Hannibal, hawking steampunk finery from every corner. Families and friends from all across Illinois and Missouri walked the streets as vestiges of Victorian-Era fashion, in intricate corsets, stylish female jackets, three-piece suits, many-layered dresses and enterprising top hats.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.