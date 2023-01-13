Bill guaranteeing workers five days of paid leave will head to governor

State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, speaks on the House floor Tuesday in favor of a bill that would guarantee workers a right to 40 hours of paid sick leave each year. 

 Blueroomstream.com

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A bill that would guarantee a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave per year for all Illinois workers passed both chambers of the General Assembly Tuesday and will soon head to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who says he will sign it.

Under Senate Bill 208, workers begin to earn paid leave on their first day at a rate of one hour of leave for every 40 hours worked, up to 40 hours of paid leave for the year. They can begin using their leave after 90 days, although an employer may allow them to use it sooner.

