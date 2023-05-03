Bill to prevent library book bans clears General Assembly

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks at a news conference in favor of a measure that would prohibit libraries from receiving state grants if they ban books.

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Peter Hancock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A bill that would block libraries from receiving state grants if they ban books cleared the Illinois Senate Wednesday and will soon be sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is expected to sign it.

House Bill 2789 is an initiative of Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, whose office oversees the Illinois State Library and administers several grant programs for public and school libraries.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to hundreds of newspapers, radio and TV stations statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, along with major contributions from the Illinois Broadcasters Foundation and Southern Illinois Editorial Association.

