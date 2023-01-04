SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus are pushing legislation to put pawnbrokers under the same interest rate caps as payday lenders and other small-dollar, short-term lenders, but the pawn shop industry says the proposed caps would effectively put them out of business.

On the first day of a brief “lame duck” session Wednesday, state Sen. Jacqueline Collins and Rep. Sonya Harper, both Chicago Democrats, joined other advocates in accusing the pawn industry of exploiting a “loophole” in a 2021 law known as the Predatory Lending Prevention Act that was aimed at reining in the high-interest, short-term loan industry.

