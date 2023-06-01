QUINCY — Shell casing test results and digital forensics weighed heavy for a juror in making his decision during deliberations in the Timothy Bliefnick trial.
The jury took about four hours Wednesday to find Timothy Bliefnick guilty of first-degree murder in the Feb. 23 shooting death of his estranged wife Rebecca Bliefnick. The jury also convicted him of home invasion and found that he used a firearm in the commission of first-degree murder.
Eight shell casings found at the crime scene were fired from the same gun as 27 shell casings found in Timothy Bliefnick's basement.
"That was the one that everyone in the room was like, 'This is it right here,'" said Mike Provine, who was one of the six men and six women who made up the jury. "That gun, the shell casings and how they matched up."
Digital forensics included Timothy Bliefnick's internet searches on his laptop and cellphone, and gaps when his Whoop fitness band was disconnected, and his cellphone was locked.
Provine, a creative services producer at WGEM, which is separate from its news operations, said Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones also laid out the timeline of the case well for jurors to understand.
"When he laid it out, there's not a lot of room for doubt," he said." That's what we did in deliberations. We just went over our notes, and we just lined it out minute by minute, and on top of that you get the ballistics and the evidence from the scene and how it compared to the evidence they gathered everywhere else."
Deliberations started once the jury returned to the jury room Wednesday afternoon.
"Once we started deliberating, it just kind of happened naturally," Provine said. "It was a heavy feeling, but they had lunch there waiting for us, so we just kind of started eating and talking."
The jury had three questions. It asked to review the surveillance footage of an individual biking past the Quincy Public Schools bus barn at North 20th and Hampshire. It also asked for photos and an additional question on evidence.
Provine said the jurors wrote down their votes on a piece of paper early during deliberations. Eleven of the votes were for guilty, and there was one juror who was undecided.
"So we talked about it, and luckily, there were two teachers in the jury pool and they were awesome, and they just did their teacher thing and got out an easel and started writing notes," he said. "We kind of went over everything line by line, date by date, all the evidence that we had."
The heaviest part of serving on the jury for Provine was when the jury returned with the verdict.
"It was really emotional for everybody," he said. "We're sending a guy away for life, but also it is what it is. He did a bad thing."