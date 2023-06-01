Search history, autopsy results presented to Bliefnick trial jury

Timothy Bliefnick sits at the defense counsel table during a break Friday, May 26, 2023, in Adams County Circuit Court. 

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — Shell casing test results and digital forensics weighed heavy for a juror in making his decision during deliberations in the Timothy Bliefnick trial.

The jury took about four hours Wednesday to find Timothy Bliefnick guilty of first-degree murder in the Feb. 23 shooting death of his estranged wife Rebecca Bliefnick. The jury also convicted him of home invasion and found that he used a firearm in the commission of first-degree murder.