QUINCY — Bond remains at $1 million for the Quincy man accused of burning a child over the weekend.
Raphael A. Wires made his first appearance Friday in Adams County Circuit Court on one count of aggravated battery of a child, a Class X felony.
The charging document alleges that Wires burned the child with hot water.
Wires, 35, was arrested Thursday outside his residence in the 500 block of Chestnut.
The Quincy Police Department said it was contacted Sunday by St. John’s Hospital in Springfield about a 3-year-old Quincy child being treated for burns suffered Sunday in a Quincy residence.
The child was taken to Blessing Hospital before being airlifted Springfield because of the severity of the burns.
Wires is set to return to court Wednesday for appearance with counsel.
He remains in the Adams County Jail.