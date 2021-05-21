MEXICO, Mo. — A Bowling Green woman was seriously injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in Audrain County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Nissan Sentra driven by Elizabeth A. Brueggen, 45, of Bowling Green, was heading east on U.S. 54 at Audrain Lane Road at 2:47 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck head-on a westbound 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Patrick R. Turner, 48, of Vandalia.
Brueggen was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital with serious injuries. Turner was taken by private vehicle to University Hospital with minor injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.