QUINCY — In imposing the sentence, Judge Robert Adrian called out the heinousness of the crime on Friday as he sentenced Timothy Bliefnick to natural life in prison for the murder of his estranged wife.
"You researched this murder. You planned this murder. You practiced this murder," Adrian said.
"You fired one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 times. I don't know how long it took you to do that."
Bliefnick, 40, kept his back turned to the gallery during Friday's sentencing in Adams County Circuit Court and showed no emotion when he was led from the courtroom.
"We deal sometimes with some of the worst aspects of humanity," Assistant State's Attorney Josh Jones said in asking the court for the maximum sentence. "This wasn't a bar fight. Hell, your honor, this wasn't a fight at all. This was a person who stalked his victim for days. He practiced."
It took a jury four hours on May 31 to convict Timothy Bliefnick of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion following a trial that spanned six days over a two-week period. The jury also found he used a firearm to commit the murder.
Rebecca Bliefnick was found by her father in her home on Feb. 23 with multiple gunshot wounds. Following an investigation by the Quincy Police Department, Timothy Bliefnick was arrested and charged with her murder on March 13.
Timothy Bliefnick did not take the stand, and the defense did not present any evidence at the trial.
The Bliefnicks were involved in a contentious divorce at the time of Rebecca Bliefnick’s death. The couple's three children were at Timothy Bliefnick’s house when he killed her.
"Your soul is black with hate," said Bernadette Postel, Rebecca Bliefnick's mother. "You only have love for yourself.
"When you murdered Becky, you took from your boys the person who loved them most in the world."
"You will sit in prison, and you will be forgotten," said Chris Schultz, Rebecca Bliefnick’s cousin. "Even to hold hate for you would be a waste."
Sarah Reilly, Rebecca Bliefnick's sister, suggested Timothy Bliefnick should have searched for childhood PTSD in concern for his children while reportedly researching subjects such as homemade suppressors.
"They will always be known as the kids whose father murdered their mother."
Following the sentence, Jones said he can't say whether or not justice was truly reached.
"Justice is one of those ephemeral qualities," he said. "I think if you asked Becky's family, no number of years is justice for what happened. But I think we ensured that the defendant was held accountable for what he did. If that looks like justice to some people, then we achieved that, but ultimately, we're just trying to hold him accountable."
Prior to the sentencing, defense attorney Casey Schnack presented a motion objecting to several pieces of evidence, such as Google searches and hearsay exceptions without a proper foundation in evidence.
"Once (a) bell is rung, it can't be unrung," Schnack argued.
She sought to have the verdict set aside or for Adrian to order a new trial.
"There were several layers of protection of the defendant's rights," Jones countered. "The court followed the law, and that's what we're asking for today."
In denying the defense motion, Adrian said there was no error in admitting the evidence, and that both attorneys had the opportunity to share their view on what weight to give evidence.
"Whatever weight was given, that's the jury's prerogative," he said.
