Updated: August 11, 2023 @ 4:38 pm
QUINCY — Timothy Bliefnick was sentenced to natural life in prison Friday following his trial and conviction for the murder of his estranged wife Rebecca Bliefnick.
Bliefnick, 40 showed no reaction as Judge Robert Adrian read the sentence.
Rebecca Bliefnick was found dead in her home on Feb. 23 with multiple gunshot wounds. Timothy Bliefnick was arrested on March 13 following a Quincy Police Department investigation.
Following jury selection, Bliefnick was tried over six day. On May 31, after about four hours of deliberation, an Adams County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, along with home invasion and use of a firearm to commit first-degree murder.
