KEOKUK, Iowa — A Burlington man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly fled police through several towns in Hancock County.
Jeremy R. Rourke, 49, was arrested on several outstanding warrants for methamphetamine- and escape-related charges.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department said a Dallas City, Ill., police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on West Fifth when the dark blue 2006 BMW fled. The driver, later identified as Rourke, lead police on Ill. 9/86 and then Ill. 9/94 toward LaHarpe.
The Sheriff's Department said the officer pulled alongside the vehicle when Rourke stuck the squad car and knocked it off the road, thought the officer regained control and continued the pursuit.
Rourke reportedly led police and sheriff's deputies through LaHarpe, Terre Haute, Lomax, Dallas City, Niota and through Nauvoo before heading south on River Road.
The Hamilton Police Department assisted on River Road by deploying spike strips, which caused the vehicle to lose a tire.
The Sheriff's Department said Rourke continued south through Hamilton and then across the Hamilton/Keokuk bridge where the Keokuk Police Department placed another set of spike strips causing the vehicle to stop at Fifth and Main.
Charges in connection with the pursuit are pending in Illinois.
Rourke is being held in the Lee County Jail.
Also assisting were the LaHarpe and Lomax Police departments.