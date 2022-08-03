QUINCY — Amtrak will offer passenger bus service for passengers affected by the cancelation of Carl Sandburg trains through Sunday.
Amtrak announced that the Carl Sandburg service, which provides the morning arrival and evening departure in Quincy, has been canceled through Sunday because of equipment shortages. The Illinois Zephyr service is not affected.
