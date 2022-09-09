Busch Valentine's Senate bid is 'Yours' as much as it hers

Trudy Busch Valentine's campaign for U.S. Senate stopped at Huckleberry Park in Hannibal on Thursday for a meet-and-greet with about three dozen supporters.

 By MARK MEYER Herald-Whig News Editor mmeyer@whig.com

HANNIBAL, Mo. – Trudy Busch Valentine brought her message of “I’m No One’s Senator But Yours” to an enthusiastic group of three dozen supporters Thursday morning at Huckleberry Park.

Valentine, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Mel Blunt, questioned the policies and the purpose of her opponent, Eric Schmitt.

