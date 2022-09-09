Busch Valentine's Senate bid is 'Yours' as much as it hers

HANNIBAL, Mo. – Trudy Busch Valentine brought her message of “I’m No One’s Senator But Yours” to an enthusiastic group of three dozen supporters Thursday morning at Huckleberry Park.
Valentine, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Mel Blunt, questioned the policies and the purpose of her opponent, Eric Schmitt.
“Washington is broken and is too full of career politicians like Eric Schmitt, who are in its for themselves,” Busch Valentine said to a round of applause. “Electing me won’t be business as usual. I’m not in this for ego or power or money. I can't be bought.
"America is at its greatest time of need and that’s why I’m running for the U.S. Senate.”
Valentine’s hourlong stop in Hannibal was preceded by a campaign visit to St. Charles. After departing Huckleberry Park, the bus was headed north to Palmyra with additional stops planned for Macon and Kirksville, where she was to attend the Missouri Nurses Association legislative picnic.
Valentine entered the race for U.S. Senate in March as one of 11 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. She won the August 2 primary with approximately 43 percent of the vote.
A recent poll from St. Louis University showed her trailing Schmitt by 11 percentage points.
"I support women's freedom to choose the health care they need," Valentine said, "including decisions about abortion and birth control. We cannot go back 50 years, and take away the rights and freedoms and autonomy of women. We need to move forward."
Eric Schmitt supports a mandate ban (on abortion), Valentine said, with no exceptions for either rape or incest.
"That goes so far, it's beyond belief," she said.
