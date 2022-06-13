SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new poll from the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago radio station WBEZ shows downstate state Sen. Darren Bailey with a 15-point lead on Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in the GOP governor race, a major reversal with 18 days to go before polls close on Tuesday, June 28.
Irvin’s campaign had earlier in the week pulled its downstate advertising and noted it was “reassessing” its strategy in the final stretch. His campaign is still advertising in the Chicago area as well as maintaining a statewide spot on Fox News Channel, according to a spokesperson.
At a news conference in Bloomington that he called to discuss public safety, Irvin downplayed the poll as a “snapshot in time.”
“We got two and a half weeks left,” he said. “You know, polls will change daily, but as I as I said, we're going to continue to send out our message.”
The latest Irvin message, repeated seven times at the news conference between he and running mate Avery Bourne: “A vote for Darren Bailey is a vote to re-elect J.B. Pritzker.”
The Sun-Times-WBEZ poll showed Bailey with 32% support compared to 15% for Irvin among 677 likely GOP voters who were polled Monday and Tuesday by Public Policy Polling. Petersburg venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan was the only other candidate to crack double digits at 11%.
The poll had a 3.8 percentage point margin of error, and 27% of respondents said they were undecided. Businessman Gary Rabine polled at 6%, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf at 4% and attorney Max Solomon at 2%.
The Sun-Times-WBEZ poll showed 57% of respondents view Bailey as very or somewhat favorable as opposed to 16% unfavorable.
Irvin’s numbers showed just 35% very or somewhat favorable as opposed to 43% unfavorable.
Irvin, at his Bloomington news conference Friday, June 10, pointed to the 10s of millions of dollars being spent on attack ads against him between the Democratic Governors Association, a pro-Bailey political action committee and Bailey himself.
When pressed on his comments that a vote for Bailey is a vote for Pritzker, Irvin pointed to the spending.
“What the implication is, is that J.B. Pritzker is scared to face the Irvin-Bourne team, simple as that,” he said. “So he's willing to prop up someone he's assessed that will not be able to beat him in the general election. … Otherwise, why would he be spending 10s of millions of dollars to take me down and lift him up?”
BAILEY'S BACKGROUND: Bailey, a farmer from downstate Xenia, first gained statewide notoriety by challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order authority in court, achieving brief victories in Clay County before they were overturned by a Sangamon County appellate court.
He served one term in the Illinois House in 2019 and 2020, during which his colleagues voted to remove him from the chamber in May 2020 for refusing to wear a mask in compliance with COVID-19 mitigations. The House vote was 81-27 in favor of removing him from the remainder of the day’s proceedings.
In 2020 he was elected to the deeply conservative 55th District of the Illinois Senate with 76% of the vote, and he was seated in 2021. He continues to serve in the district.
“Billionaire elitist J.B. Pritzker is a failed governor whose extreme liberal policies have abandoned working families and taxpayers,” Bailey’s spokesperson said in a statement Friday. “Darren Bailey is a farmer and the conservative outsider we need to tackle inflation, lower taxes, improve our schools, get our economy growing, and keep our streets safe.”
Not including ceremonial resolutions, Bailey has been the chief sponsor of just two bills that successfully became law in his time in office, one doubling the fines for passing a school bus and another amending requirements for becoming a firefighter.
Bailey has received the endorsement of major anti-abortion groups, citing only a threat to the life of the mother as what he views as an exception in which the procedure should be allowed.
MONEY MATTERS: Irvin has received $50 million from conservative megadonor Ken Griffin, who is founder of the hedge fund Citadel and a previous backer of one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Bailey’s biggest financial benefactor is Richard Uihlein, who has given the Bailey campaign $9 million while contributing $8 million to the People Who Play by the Rules PAC which has funded advertising against Irvin. Uihlein backed Rauner in 2014 before backing his Republican primary challenger in 2018.
Irvin’s campaign pointed to about $17 million in spending by the Democratic Governors Association, which has received money from Pritzker, to attack the Irvin campaign and publicize Bailey’s conservative credentials.
* * *
RAINY DAY FUND: The state’s “rainy day” fund — spent down to essentially nothing during the 2015-2017 budget impasse — now has its highest-ever balance of $750 million after a $320 million deposit this week.
The Budget Stabilization Fund, as it’s officially called, was written into statute in 2000 for the purpose of “reducing the need for future tax increases, maintaining the highest possible bond rating, reducing the need for short term borrowing, providing available resources to meet State obligations whenever casual deficits or failures in revenue occur, and providing the means of addressing budgetary shortfalls.”
It has remained woefully underfunded since its first deposit of $600,000 at that time.
“The first year I took office in 2016, the rainy day fund had withered to about $60,000 — not enough to run state operations for 30 seconds,” Comptroller Susana Mendoza said in a statement Thursday.
Mendoza took office in December 2016, right in the middle of the two-year period in which the state failed to pass a budget, spending billions of dollars more each year than it collected in revenue.
Thus, the “rainy day” fund was used to keep the wheels of state government in motion, and its $276 million balance as of June 2016 bottomed out to around $69,000 at the end of 2017. It rebounded to about $17 million at the end of 2021 while seeing dips amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The balance marks a near-tripling of its previous high-water mark.
Per the spending plan signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the upcoming fiscal year, it’ll receive another $280 million after July 1, bringing its balance to over $1 billion. The budget also retired more than $1 billion in other interest-accruing state liabilities.
That’s been noted by the three major credit rating agencies, which have upgraded Illinois’ credit rating by two notches each in the past year.
While Illinois remains at the bottom of all states in terms of credit rating, reversing the downward slide for the first time since the Pat Quinn administration is something Pritzker will hang his hat on as he seeks a second term.
* * *
MENTAL HEALTH: Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Friday aimed at expanding the state’s mental health workforce and improving access to mental and behavioral health services throughout the state
Senate Bill 3617, an omnibus mental health bill, passed unanimously out of both chambers this spring. Among other things, it makes it easier for out-of-state providers to become licensed in Illinois and enables people whose licenses have lapsed in the past five years to be reinstated.
“As governor, as a father and as a person who grew up in a household impacted by addiction, mental health care has been an issue that is important to me,” Pritzker said at a bill signing ceremony in Chicago. “Personally, I've always said that we need to pull mental health out of the shadows of stigma in order to truly advance holistic health care. And it didn't take a pandemic to show us the extent of our mental health crisis. But it's clearer than ever.”
The new law also establishes a tax credit program for employers that hire individuals who voluntarily state that they are in a recovery program for mental illness or addiction.
It also authorizes the Department of Human Services to award grants or contracts to community clinics for training programs for those pursuing licenses as clinical social workers, clinical professional counselors and marriage and family therapists.
David Jones, the state’s behavioral health officer within the Department of Human Services, noted that in 2019 a state task force estimated that by 2030 Illinois would have a shortage of more than 3,300 behavioral health treatment providers.
“When inadequate staff exists to serve people in behavioral health crises, pain and trauma are perpetuated, and less healing and recovery occurs,” he said. “Today, we are witnessing action to alleviate the pain of mental health and substance use disorders faced by so many.”
Pritzker conceded that SB 3617 alone will not solve the health care workforce shortage in Illinois, but he pointed to other steps the administration has taken in recent years to relieve the shortage, including expanding scholarship opportunities for nursing students.
* * *
NATIONAL GUARD: Gov. JB Pritzker indicated Monday, June 6, he would be willing to deploy the National Guard to help deal with a violent crime spree in Chicago, but only if he’s asked to do so.
“Well, I think you know that I have called up the National Guard whenever local mayors that I've spoken to have wanted that done, have needed that done in their local communities,” Pritzker said at a Monday morning news conference. “And I'll continue to make the National Guard available whenever it is necessary.”
His comments came when reporters asked him to respond to a statement from Republican gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan, who called on the Democratic incumbent to issue a disaster declaration in Chicago and deploy the National Guard to help quell the city’s violence.
Sullivan’s statement came after two Chicago police officers and a deputy U.S. marshal were shot and wounded in the city in less than a week.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the most recent shooting of an officer happened Sunday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the city’s south side where an officer was shot and wounded during a brief exchange of gunfire following a traffic stop.
On Wednesday, June 1, a female officer was shot and wounded in that same neighborhood while attempting to make a traffic stop. And on Thursday, a U.S. marshals officer and a police dog were shot and wounded while trying to make an arrest on the city’s northwest side.
According to statistics from the Chicago Police Department, as of Monday there had been 232 murders in the city so far this year and 952 shooting incidents. And while those numbers are down from the same period last year, the overall rate of major crimes in the city is up 35%.
In a statement, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the recent shootings highlight the need for stronger federal action on gun control.
The crime rate in Illinois, and Chicago in particular, has become a major issue in this year’s race for governor where Pritzker is campaigning for reelection against a field of Republicans who have been critical of his record on public safety. Republicans will choose their candidate in the June 28 primary.
Pritzker went on to say that he also has called out National Guard forces whenever he was asked to do so by local officials.
