CAPITOL RECAP: Pritzker signs bills aimed at making teacher licensure easier

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a package of bills Wednesday aimed at easing the state’s shortage of teachers and other education professionals, even as a new report shows Illinois just added a record number of new teachers to its ranks.
Speaking in the library of Springfield High School just blocks from the Capitol, Pritzker said that while the education workforce picture is improving, more work still needs to be done.
“In Illinois, schools still have more than 2,100 unfilled teaching positions statewide,” he said. “That includes 15 unfilled teaching slots here in Springfield and 64 in Decatur, with similar need for paraprofessional positions. With new tools though, and new funding at their disposal, districts all across the state are working to find new ways to bring people into this profession and to encourage them to stay there.”
Pritzker signed four bills Wednesday, including House Bill 4246, which lowers the cost of renewing a lapsed educator license to $50 instead of $500; House Bill 4798, allowing currently enrolled teaching students with at least 90 credit hours to be licensed as substitute teachers; Senate Bill 3988, lowering the minimum age to become a paraprofessional in grades eight or below to 18 instead of 19; and Senate Bill 3907, allowing short-term substitute teachers to teach up to 15 consecutive days in a classroom instead of just five.
Those bills come on top of numerous other measures the state has taken in recent years to lure more people into the teaching profession.
Pritzker noted that the budget bill he signed into law April 19 increases funding for minority teacher scholarships to $4.2 million. And starting next year, the minimum annual salary for first-year teachers will increase to $40,000 due to a bill he signed in 2019.
According to a new report from the Illinois State Board of Education, those efforts appear to be having an impact.
ISBE’s most recent Unfilled Positions Survey, released April 21, shows Illinois schools hired a record 5,676 new teachers in the fall of 2021, the most ever recorded in a single year and more than in the past five years combined. That was enough to lower the statewide vacancy rate to just 1.5%.
But the survey also showed schools in Illinois still have more than 2,100 unfilled teaching positions, mostly concentrated in chronically struggling schools, underfunded schools and those serving low-income communities.
* * *
COOLEST THING MADE IN ILLINOIS: Rivian’s all-electric R1T truck is 2022’s “Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.”
That was the result of the third annual Makers Madness bracket-style tournament hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association which allows Illinoisans to vote for the “coolest” product made in the state.
This year’s winner was announced at the Governor’s Mansion Wednesday.
Manufactured in Normal, the R1T is the first electric truck in production that features four motors, eight driving modes and up to 400 miles of range on a single charge, combining off-road capabilities with the driving style of a sports car.
It can accelerate from zero to 60 in three seconds and has a towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds.
James Chen, public policy vice president and chief regulatory counsel for Rivian, said the company’s mission is keeping the world “adventurous in technology,” innovation and collaboration while providing jobs that support the Bloomington-Normal community.
“We are proud to call Illinois home and honored to accept this year’s award,” he said.
Normal is home to the company’s first manufacturing campus where they build R1 products as well as commercial vans. They began production of the R1T in September 2021.
Over 400 products were submitted to this year's Makers Madness competition with over 200,000 votes cast.
The all-electric truck bested a diverse group of challengers, including General Mills’ Fruit by the Foot snack, which is made in Belvidere.
Another product in the final four was the Orion Spacecraft Capsule's Aft Bulkhead and Barrel and Tunnel which was made for deep-space travel missions planned by NASA. It is manufactured by Ingersoll Machine Tools Inc. in Rockford.
The other product in the finals, custom blazed diffraction gratings, allow for the creation of ultra-high line density and high precision patterning of surfaces, and are used in virtual reality headsets, semiconductor manufacturing and X-ray technology. Its manufacturer is Inprentus Precision Optics of Champaign.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker presented the award and said the company has established itself as a national leader in the EV industry and that he “couldn't think of a more fitting winner” in the wake of a new state law that aims to put 1 million EVs on state roads.
* * *
HIGHWAY CAMERAS: A pair of bills on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk would expand a state roadway camera monitoring program to 21 additional counties while also expanding the number of crimes the cameras can be used to investigate and the number of parties that can prosecute them.
The measures — House Bill 260 and House Bill 4481 — expand a pilot program that directs the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Toll Highway Authority to increase the number of cameras on state roads through funding from the state’s Road Fund.
The bills received the backing of ISP, the state’s attorney general and broad majorities in the legislature.
But civil liberties advocates and lawmakers from each party aired concerns about potential misuse of the cameras, a lack of clarity regarding how camera placements will be chosen, and that an individual would be prohibited from accessing their own camera footage via the Freedom of Information Act.
The measures amend the 2020 Expressway Camera Act which currently covers automatic license plate reader technology only in Cook County. The cameras monitor a car’s rear license plate and send the information to a central location to be analyzed by software that allows law enforcement to place a vehicle at the scene of an expressway crime. The new measures would extend the program through June 2025.
HB 4481 would also expand it to state highways and expressways in the counties of Boone, Bureau, Champaign, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Henry, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Macon, Madison, McHenry, Morgan, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, St. Clair, Will and Winnebago.
But the new legislation, which passed 95-10 in the House and 48-5 in the Senate, contains no guidance for which roadways would receive cameras.
The budget signed this month by Pritzker includes $20 million from the state Road Fund for the expansion.
HB 260 would allow police to use camera footage to also investigate hijacking and forcible felonies such as murder, criminal sexual assault, robbery, burglary, arson, kidnapping and aggravated battery, along with offenses involving a firearm.
Using footage to enforce “petty offenses,” such as speeding, would remain prohibited.
HB 260 would also give the attorney general’s office, along with local state’s attorneys, authority to prosecute forcible felony, gunrunning and firearms offenses on camera-monitored expressways. The measure saw roll calls of 97-10 in the House and 44-12 in the Senate.
HB 260 also requires state agencies to post online, within 90 days of the bill becoming law, details about program objectives, counties where it is operational, and policies under which the program operates.
Another provision would require state agencies to report to lawmakers each year on the costs related to the cameras and the number of times law enforcement accessed data to investigate the crimes outlined in the statute.
* * *
CREDIT UPGRADE: Illinois on Thursday received its second credit rating upgrade from Moody’s Investors Service within one year, moving up one notch but remaining in the worst shape of the 50 states.
It’s the third upgrade between the three major credit ratings agencies during Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s tenure.
The upgrade to Baa1 status, or three notches above what is referred to as “junk bond” status, reflects “solid tax revenue growth,” which allowed the state to bolster financial reserves and increase payments toward unfunded liabilities, according to Moody’s.
The upgrade to the general obligation bond rating likely means lower interest costs when the state borrows money.
“Higher credit ratings result in the elimination of wasteful spending, and they mean that we will have more resources for education, for health care, public safety and future tax breaks,” Pritzker said in a news conference called after the Moody’s announcement.
Pritzker credited the upgrade to the recently passed $46 billion state operating budget, and the fact that the state dedicated an added $500 million to its pension system and retired $900 million in other interest-accruing health insurance debts.
The budget dedicated $1 billion to the state’s “rainy day” fund and created an ongoing $3.75 million monthly contribution to the fund beginning in July 2023.
The pension investment is expected to reduce unfunded liabilities in the pension system by about $1.8 billion. At the end of 2021, the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability pegged that unfunded liability at about $130 billion.
While the pension investment indicated an “increased commitment to paying its single-largest long-term liability,” according to the report, the remaining liability precluded a more substantial upgrade.
As well, the report noted, Illinois’ economy has routinely expanded at a slower pace than the nation at large in recent years, as evidenced by its 4.7% March unemployment rate compared to a 3.6% rate nationwide rate.
Comptroller Susana Mendoza, a frequent critic of former Gov. Bruce Rauner who presided over eight credit downgrades between the three major agencies, said the state began making fiscal progress prior to the direct receipt of federal funds.
An unpaid backlog of bills overseen by the comptroller’s office that once reached nearly $17 billion under Rauner now sits within a 30-day billing cycle from the date vouchers are received by the comptroller’s office.
* * *
DCFS CONTEMPT: A Cook County judge found DCFS Director Marc Smith in contempt on April 21.
It’s the ninth time this year that Smith has faced contempt citations for failing to place children in settings that comply with the agency’s recommendations and court orders.
The latest case involves a 15-year-old boy with special needs who remains in a locked psychiatric unit despite a medical release on Jan. 31. The court ordered on March 14 that DCFS move the child to an appropriate placement by March 25. DCFS had not moved the child as of Friday.
Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert represents the boy in court and stated DCFS failed for months to schedule a neuropsychological exam to assess the boy’s special needs.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s spokesperson, Jordan Abudayyeh, said Pritzker and Smith share the judge’s frustration with lack of appropriate placements.
“DCFS is working hard to find placements for these vulnerable children with special needs. Tragically, when Gov. Rauner decimated social services, we were warned that it would be much easier to lose the 500 beds he destroyed than to recreate them again. Advocates warned that these services weren’t like a light switch that could be turned on and off with ease,” Abudayyeh said.
Golbert said the hope is the contempt citations will drive change within the agency, including removing children from inappropriate and harmful settings. Golbert said there are empty beds at existing group homes and residential facilities, but they are not appropriately staffed.
In the long term, Golbert said, DCFS needs to expand placement across the board, but especially in specialized foster care.
Gov. Pritzker’s budget set aside $250 million to hire additional staff, increase rates for DCFS’ private partners and create new residential capacity, Abudayyeh said.
“Since taking office, the governor increased DCFS’ budget by over $340 million with DCFS launching aggressive hiring efforts to bring on hundreds of additional staff,” she said. “The administration inherited a DCFS with outdated technology and inadequate trainings. Since then, technology has been overhauled and trainings and retrainings have taken place for every DCFS staff member.”
The contempt citations, child deaths and death of a DCFS investigator have drawn scrutiny from the legislature and the public.
Pritzker has been asked on multiple occasions about his confidence in Smith’s leadership at DCFS, most recently on April 9, saying that every time a challenge arises, the answer is not “let's toss out the director.”
* * *
LABOR BOARD APPOINTEE: Former Illinois Prisoner Review Board member Jeffrey Mears, who failed to receive confirmation for that post from the Illinois Senate last month, has been appointed to the Illinois Labor Relations Board.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker made that appointment Thursday, setting Mears up to face another Senate vote in the next General Assembly.
The Illinois Labor Relations Board certifies collective bargaining units. It also investigates and remedies unfair labor practices by public employers and unions, assists with arbitration and mediation to resolve labor-related disputes, and conducts emergency investigations of public employee strikes.
Before serving on the Prisoner Review Board, Mears was employed as a union painter for the Department of Corrections for nearly 20 years, but also served as a hostage negotiations coordinator, the negotiations team and statewide audit review team.
“His experience in de-escalation and crisis intervention speaks to his skills in collaboration, communication and thoughtful approach to complex issues and we look forward to his continued service to the state of Illinois,” Pritzker spokesperson Jordan Abudayyeh said.
Mears’ new appointment to the Labor Relations Board comes with a nearly $98,000 salary.
Mears was one of six members to leave the Prisoner Review Board in recent weeks after the appointment process came under scrutiny by Republican members of the Senate.
PRB member Oreal James resigned. Eleanor Kaye Wilson, along with Mears, failed to win Senate confirmation. Pritzker pulled his appointment of Max Cerda, who had been convicted and served time for a double murder before his release from prison and his working with offenders.
Senators voting against Mears and Wilson cited some of their votes to release controversial individuals. Senate Republicans long raised concerns about the number of PRB members who were voting on offender releases without being confirmed by the Senate. Those releases included offenders convicted of rape and murder, killing police officers and the murder of children.
In addition to 18 Republicans who voted no on Mears’ appointment to the PRB, 18 Democrats did not vote. Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, joined the GOP and voted no.
Mears served on the Prisoner Review Board for a year, making decisions on 40 cases involving the release of those serving time in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He received an annual salary of roughly $90,000.
He also serves as the Democratic Party Chairman for Johnson County in southern Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.