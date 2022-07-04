SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Sen. Darren Bailey, who gained statewide notoriety challenging Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pandemic executive order authority in court, will be the incumbent’s challenger in the Nov. 8 general election.
“Tonight our movement sent a clear message to the establishment and the political elites: We will not be ignored,” Bailey said in a victory speech just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
Bailey, a farmer from downstate Xenia, gained the endorsement of former President Donald Trump over the weekend. He surged late in the race behind at least $17 million in funding — either directly to his campaign fund or to political action committees attacking his opponent — from Republican megadonor and shipping supply magnate Richard Uihlein.
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, the early frontrunner in the race who received $50 million from another GOP megadonor, Citadel founder Ken Griffin, conceded at about 8:25 p.m.
The battle of billionaire benefactors which ended in Bailey’s nomination drew national attention, largely because a campaign committee that has received funding from Pritzker — the Democratic Governors Association — spent approximately $26 million to influence the Republican primary, largely on ads attacking Irvin and emphasizing Bailey’s conservative record.
The Irvin campaign pegged the total anti-Irvin or pro-Bailey spending by Democrats at about $36 million, with Pritzker’s campaign spending $6.5 million and the Democratic Party of Illinois spending $3.6 million.
In a Tuesday night concession speech, Irvin wished Bailey well, later saying, “the Republican Party must be a party of policies, not personalities.”
“We're all here because we know that Illinois is in trouble,” Bailey said Tuesday night. “Decade after decade of mismanagement in Springfield. Back-to-back billionaire governors who don't understand the struggles of working people. And where has that gotten us? Nowhere.”
Bailey’s nomination sets up a general election contest pitting Pritzker’s progressive track record against a candidate who is far to the right of previous leaders of the state’s Republican party.
Pritzker, meanwhile, has touted Illinois’ firmer fiscal footing since he became governor, pointing to a $1 billion contribution to the state’s “rainy day” fund, an added $500 million pension payment beyond statutory levels and about $900 million spent to pay down other interest-accruing health insurance debts.
He also gave a window into the line of attack he’d employ in the coming months against the candidate that his dollars helped to propagate in the primary.
“A few days ago, Donald Trump came to our state and he did what he does best — spew bile on the ground and hope that it takes root in our soil. And proudly standing by his side was the Republican nominee for governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey,” Pritzker said. “Let me be clear, someone who seeks out and accepts the endorsement of a racist misogynistic, homophobic, xenophobic, twice impeached former president does not deserve to come anywhere near the state's highest office.”
Secretary of state: For the first time in nearly a quarter century, Democratic Secretary of State Jesse White was not on the ballot Tuesday, having announced his retirement after six terms.
On the Republican side, state Rep. Dan Brady had a wide lead over former central Illinois prosecutor John Milhiser, pulling more than three-quarters of the vote.
Brady, of Bloomington, is a funeral director by profession and a partner in the funeral home firm Kibler-Brady-Ruestman. He served as McLean County coroner from 1992 until he was elected to the Illinois House in 2000, rising to the post of assistant minority leader.
The Democratic winner was Alexi Giannoulias, a former state treasurer from 2007 to 2011 and unsuccessful candidate for U.S. Senate in 2010. After public life, from 2012 to 2018, he held a job in wealth management at the Chicago office of Bank of New York Mellon, and in 2019 he announced the formation of his own private investment company, Annoula Ventures. He said he wouldn’t be involved with that private investment vehicle if elected secretary of state.
He won by about 130,000 votes.
The office is primarily known for administering motor vehicle services — driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations — but it reaches far beyond that. The Illinois secretary of state is also the state librarian, which provides services to public libraries throughout the state. It also manages the state archives, serves as the state’s official recordkeeper, administers lobbying laws and operates its own police force.
The major issues in the race will largely center on modernization of the office and shortening wait times at driver services facilities.
Attorney general: Southern Illinois attorney Thomas DeVore’s lead in the Republican primary for attorney general was substantial enough that Deerfield attorney Steve Kim conceded just after 10:30 p.m.
DeVore was the attorney who represented Bailey in his lawsuits challenging Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigation orders while Kim had the backing of megadonor Ken Griffin and a late endorsement from former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar.
He will go on to face incumbent Democrat Kwame Raoul, who did not have a primary opponent.
Treasurer & Comptroller: Neither’s party’s voters had a choice in the treasurer’s race or for that of state comptroller Tuesday.
Incumbent Comptroller Susana Mendoza, of Chicago, had no primary challenger, while McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi ran unopposed on the GOP side.
Treasurer Michael Frerichs, of Champaign, ran unchallenged to retain the role as the state’s chief investment officer, while state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, had no challenger on the GOP side.
* * *
TAX RELIEF: Illinoisans will receive some modest tax relief starting Friday, July 1, when the state’s new fiscal year begins.
That includes some income tax rebates, property tax rebates, a suspension of the state’s 1 percent tax on groceries, and a six-month pause on the scheduled inflationary increase in the state’s motor fuel tax.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative Democrats held a news conference publicizing those tax breaks as consumers grappled with 8.6% inflation, the highest rate in nearly 40 years.
“We're sending $1.8 billion in tax relief to Illinois families, and we are able to do that because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, and state government is now running a surplus,” Pritzker said at a news conference in Chicago.
The news conference came just two days after the state’s primary elections, marking the kick-off to the general election cycle in which Pritzker and Democrats, who control both chambers of the General Assembly, will be touting their fiscal management of the state.
The tax relief measures were included in the $46 billion budget lawmakers passed for the fiscal year that begins Friday. They include:
An income tax rebate of $50 per individual with income below $200,000 a year, or $100 for couples filing jointly with income below $400,000 a year, plus $100 per dependent child, up to three children.
A suspension of the 1 percent sales tax on groceries through June 2023.
A suspension of the scheduled inflationary increase in the motor fuel tax through Dec. 31, which has been estimated at 2.2 cents per gallon. Instead, the motor fuel tax will increase twice at the rate of inflation next calendar year.
A sales tax holiday on back-to-school items, to run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 14, when the rate will be imposed at 1.25% instead of the regular 6.25%.
And an additional property tax rebate of up to $300 for homeowners who were eligible to claim the property tax credit on their 2021 state tax returns. The rebate is available to joint filers earning $500,000 or less and single filers earning $250,000 or less.
In addition, the tax relief package included a permanent expansion of the state’s earned income tax credit, or EITC, to 20 percent of the federal EITC while also extending eligibility for that credit to noncitizens who file taxes using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number instead of a Social Security Number.
* * *
SPECIAL SESSION: Gov. J.B. Pritzker will call a special session of the General Assembly in the coming weeks to focus on legislation to strengthen women’s access to abortion and other reproductive health services in Illinois.
Pritzker made that announcement Friday, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court released an opinion overturning the landmark 1973 abortion rights case Roe v. Wade.
“We knew this day was coming,” Pritzker said at a hastily called news conference in Chicago. “The extremists on the Supreme Court have made an abhorrent decision, one rooted in partisanship, leaving an indelible stain on our nation.”
Pritzker had already been scheduled to hold a news conference Friday to highlight legislation he signed recently expanding access to medication that protects against HIV infection. But the Supreme Court’s decision, released shortly after 9 a.m., upended those plans and set off a flurry of reaction, both for and against the ruling.
“Today, Illinois Right to Life joins millions of Americans in celebrating the end of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that has denied over 63 million preborn children their most fundamental right: life,” the Illinois Right to Life organization said in a statement. “With today’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, states have regained the ability to protect preborn children and their mothers.”
Attorney General Kwame Raoul criticized the decision in a statement.
“I am extremely disappointed with today’s Supreme Court decision, which jeopardizes the health, the safety and the lives of millions of women in the United States — especially those who already have the least access to health care and other resources,” he said. “This single decision rolls back 50 years of court precedent and with it, decades of progress toward reproductive autonomy.”
Illinois is among the states with laws already on the books protecting access to abortion. In 2018, the state adopted a law allowing public funding of abortion through its Medicaid program. And in 2019, lawmakers passed the sweeping Reproductive Health Act which, among other things, enshrines abortion access as a “fundamental right” in Illinois law.
Finally, during last year’s veto session, lawmakers passed a bill repealing the state’s Parental Notice of Abortion law, removing the last legal restriction on abortion in Illinois.
Friday’s Supreme Court decision will have no effect on those laws. In fact, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in a concurring opinion, specifically pointed to Illinois and other states as being unaffected by the decision.
But Illinois’ laws stand in stark contrast to those of some neighboring states that already had so-called “trigger laws” on the books that would either ban or severely restrict access to abortion upon reversal of Roe v. Wade.
It wasn’t immediately clear what types of legislation lawmakers would pursue in a special session.
