CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Carthage Park District pool has opened for the summer.
Hours for recreational swimming are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Adult only lap swimming is offered 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at a cost of $40 for the season or $4 per visit.
Daily admission price is $4 per day for adults and $3 for ages 3 to 17. Season passes are $65 for individuals and $150 for a family of five. Punch cards for 25 admissions are $60. Pool parties and events, by appointment, are $150 for two hours with a $25 nonrefundable deposit.
Group and private swimming lessons and a Mommy and Me class are available for kids, and a water aerobics class is available for adults.
More information is available online at carthageparkdistrict.org and by looking up Carthage Pool on Facebook, emailing carthageparkdistrict@gmail.com or calling 217-357-3534.