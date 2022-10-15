Chilling audio provides rare glimpse into abuse at troubled Illinois residential facility

Alex Bandoni/ProPublica (Source Images: Whitney Curtis for ProPublica and an Illinois State Police case file)

ANNA, Ill. — The disturbing 911 call began with sounds of a struggle, then a voice that sounded like a child’s cried out, “Let me go.” When the police dispatcher in the rural southern Illinois community announced herself, no one responded.

She heard other voices, laughing and taunting, then a female voice said, “You want me to break your other finger?”

Alijah Luellen as a child.
The page that Luellen gave to state police when they asked him to write down the initials of the people who hurt him. 
Windows are covered with paper at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center.