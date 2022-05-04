QUINCY — Cape Air has told the U.S. Department of Transportation that it will terminate passenger air service at Quincy Regional Airport.
In a 90-day notice filed posted Monday, the airline said it "gives this notice with reluctance and regret — and principally due to a shortage of pilots."
Cape Air received a $13.8 million, four-year contract in September through the Essential Air Service program.
The contract calls for it to provide 18 nonstop roundtrips per week to Chicago and 18 roundtrips per week to St. Louis. The Quincy Aeronautics Committee recommended the contract which was agreed to by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Two other airlines sought the contract last year.
Interim Airport Director Gabriel Hanafin informed the committee Wednesday of the development, but said Cape Air will continue operations as usual until a new provider is selected for Quincy through the EAS program.
Cape Air provided passenger air service from Quincy from 2009 to 2017 before returning in 2019.
This report will be updated.
