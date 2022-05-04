QUINCY — Cape Air has told the U.S. Department of Transportation that it will terminate passenger air service at Quincy Regional Airport.
In a 90-day notice filed Monday, the airline said it "gives this notice with reluctance and regret — and principally due to a shortage of pilots."
Interim Airport Director Gabriel Hanafin said during an Aeronautics Committee meeting Wednesday that Cape Air is obligated to maintain its services until a new essential air service provider is selected.
"The truth of it is that the whole industry is in the same boat with this," Hanafin said. "I know that other EAS airlines are struggling with the same thing."
"SkyWest recently pulled out of 30 cities so it's a really tough time right now for airlines due to this pilot shortage, which Cape Air is citing as the reasoning for leaving Quincy," he added.
Cape Air received a $13.8 million, four-year contract in September to operate in Quincy through the Essential Air Service program.
The contract calls for it to provide 18 nonstop roundtrips per week to Chicago and 18 roundtrips per week to St. Louis. The Quincy Aeronautics Committee recommended the contract which was agreed to by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Two other airlines sought the contract last year.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he has been in contact with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin's office about the situation and that the 90-day notice still has to be approved by the federal government.
"Unfortunately, Cape Air is one of the better performing commuter airlines throughout the country right now," Troup said. "So it is disturbing that they want to pull out but as we learned last month, there are 40% cancellations for February and March flights."
Although pilot shortages have handicapped the airport in recent months, enplanement numbers and cancellations were on the rebound in April.
Hanafin said the airport reported 552 enplanements in April, which is down from last year but about 150 more than the airport saw in March.
The completion rate for St. Louis flights in April was between 91% and 94%. However, the completion rate for Chicago flights, when factoring in weather-related cancellations, was at about 75% in April, Hanafin added.
Cape Air provided passenger air service from Quincy from 2009 to 2017 before returning in 2019.
A search process to find a new EAS provider should come at no cost to the city.
