HANNIBAL — A committee comprised of citizens representing each of Hannibal’s wards will be tasked with assessing ward boundaries.
The City Council approved creation of the committee during its Tuesday night meeting at Hannibal City Hall.
According to Home Rule Charter guidelines ward boundaries shall be established by ordinance following each decennial census. Wards shall comprise and contain compact and contiguous territory and contain, as nearly as possible, an equal number of inhabitants.
City Manager Lisa Peck said the representatives from the various wards will be asked to assess the current ward boundaries and potential changes due to the results of the 2020 census.
“The census population numbers were delayed and this process should not be rushed,” she said.
In other business, a resolution and other necessary documents were approved by the council which permits the city to accept a small portion of Shinn Lane from Marion County which has already executed the documents necessary to transfer its portion of the right-of-way.
Approval was given the sale of city-owned property at 1906 Irwin to Shawn and Billie Frick for $575, which covers all closing costs.
Phyllis Nelson, city collector, presented the council with a list of businesses which have still not acquired a current business license.
The council authorized the closure by police of any businesses that remain unlicensed by Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Businesses failing to acquire a business license will have a 30-day appeal period.
Given final reading was a bill which will allow the city of Hannibal, if approved by voters, to impose an additional limited city sales tax of one-half percent for the sole purpose of funding citywide infrastructure and remedial improvements. The issue will appear on the ballot during the municipal election scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
A Malon Public Service Award presentation was made to state Rep. Louis Riggs for his work following the February 2021 winter storm Uri.
The Hannibal Board of Public Works received awards for being a reliable public power provider and for its safety record in 2020.
An audit presentation was made by a representative of Williams Keepers for fiscal year 2020-21.
John Hamilton was appointed as an alternate on the Board of Adjustment for a term to expire in May 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.