QUINCY — The city of Quincy announced its Thanksgiving-related closures.
Quincy City Hall and the city's Central Services will be closed on Thursday and Friday. The offices will re-open Nov. 28 for regular business hours.
There will be no garbage or recycling pick-up on Thursday. Residents who are normally scheduled for Thursday will be picked up on Wednesday, and both will resume pick-ups on Friday.
Yard waste will be picked up on Thanksgiving.
Quincy Transit Lines will not be operating its bus routes on Thanksgiving Day, but will operate on their regular schedule on Friday, Nov. 29.
