QUINCY — With a winter storm warning in effect and the potential for up to eight inches of snow, crews from Quincy and Adams County were poised to work through the Friday night.
“We have our day crew here until 7 p.m.,” said John Schafer, assistant director for Quincy’s Central Services. “Our crews work 12-hour shifts, so the overnight crew will pick up tonight and then the day crew will be back in the morning. We’re ready to get to work.”
Schafer said he’s anticipating an easier time dealing with this system because of the lack of ice in the storm.
Adams County Engineer Jim Frankenhoff said the Highway Department loaded up trucks and sent them home with some employees, while other trucks are ready to roll out from the department.
“We have some guys that take the trucks home throughout the county,” Frankenhoff said. “They know when they need to get out in their particular areas to keep everything clear.”
Frankenhoff said there are no current closures or problem-spots anticipated related to the weather.
“We’re just waiting for it to start so we can get out there,” he said.
Schafer noted that people should be more cautious on bridges and overpasses, as they tend to freeze and get slick faster than other parts of the road.
With the heaviest part of the snow expected to have passed by early Saturday morning, Schafer said his crews will likely have the main streets of Quincy cleared by the time most people are up and moving in the morning. Even though a snow emergency hasn’t been declared, those routes are the first ones city crews will tackle, and then move on to the side streets.
“As long drivers take a little more time when they’re out, it should be fine for them,” he said.
