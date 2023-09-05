Mike Farha

Farha explains the city's conflict of interest at the Monday's City Council meeting.

QUINCY — Amid citizens' requests for the City Council to sigm a civility pledge, the council tabled resolutions to investigate insurance issues so they be amended for the next council meeting.

After Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, called for an independent investigation of the Mayor Mike Troup's handling of gap insurance funds, Troup on Monday announced a public meeting with the Insurance Committee to explain where the funds went and discuss new gap insurance options.

