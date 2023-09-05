QUINCY — Amid citizens' requests for the City Council to sigm a civility pledge, the council tabled resolutions to investigate insurance issues so they be amended for the next council meeting.
After Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, called for an independent investigation of the Mayor Mike Troup's handling of gap insurance funds, Troup on Monday announced a public meeting with the Insurance Committee to explain where the funds went and discuss new gap insurance options.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and will include a presentation on Quincy’s transition from “fully self-insured health care” to the current health care plan, including details on who canceled APL coverage and what APL coverage options are. Jim Baxter of Coalition Health will be in attendance.
A resolution for Troup to hire a certified public accounting firm to investigate Coalition’s dealings with the city was presented to the council, but Farha criticized it for allowing city officials to direct investigations of their own mayor and the resolution was tabled for one week pending amendment.
“I think (Troup) and any city employees that are a part of this can have a conflict of interest,” Farha said. “I want to remind you that I asked last week about the location of the address that that $600,000-plus check was sent to and your answer was that it was a bank. It was not a bank. It was an employee of Coalition, and I knew that when I asked the question.”
Another resolution directing the city IT department to provide all emails between Mike Troup and Jim Baxter from Jan. 1, 2022, to Aug. 31, 2023, was tabled by Farha, who wanted to add texts and calls to the request.
The resolution would have Farha, the city attorneys, and the IT Director, Corey Dean, look through over 700 emails in privacy to avoid compromising HIPAA. Upon completion, they were to reveal the findings to the public.
In other business, a pledge to uphold the 2023 Housing Assessment was approved by aldermen.
An approximately $1 million of two small baseball fields was also approved. The Park District and donations are estimated to pay for $766,000 of the expense, mostly covering new infrastructure, and the city allocated $300,000 from the Food and Beverage Tax to pay for turf. The Park District estimated the renovations would add 2 million dollars to the local economy in a 10-year period.
The council proclaimed Sept. 8 “Lissencephaly Awareness” day and approved a $75,500 renovation of the Washington Theater paid for in full by a check from the Friends of Washington Theater.
