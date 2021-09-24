QUINCY — Quincy residents are running out of time to prepare for Saturday’s citywide cleanup.
The event will run from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at the old Motorola building, 30th and Locust. Cars will line up along 30th Street heading north.
The citywide cleanup is open for Quincy residents only, and ID is required at the parking lot entrance. Commercial haulers will not be allowed into cleanup.
Items that will not be allowed at the citywide clean-up include: electronics, yard waste, tires, and liquids such as oil, fuel, or paint.
Items which contain refrigerants, such as air conditioners, dehumidifiers and refrigerators, will only be allowed with a certification that the refrigerant has been properly reclaimed.
Vehicles must be on the lot by 2 p.m. (not waiting in line) or they will be turned away. Anyone needing assistance unloading will need to bring help with them.