QUINCY — Members of the Quincy Civic Center Authority believe that the Oakley-Lindsay Center weathered the pandemic as well as it could.
Financial reports presented at Wednesday’s meeting showed that the OLC received $969,997 in revenue during the last fiscal year, which ended April 30, and it spent $916,112. Revenue was down more than $840,000 and expenses were down $636,414, as the OLC was hampered from hosting most events over the last 14 months.
The OLC served as the host of Adams County Health Department’s rapid testing and mass vaccination site for several months this year.
“Given the circumstances, I think it’s a pretty good year, and the team here did an excellent job,” said Authority Chairman Jim Rinella.
Rinella noted that hotel-motel revenues were improving, with March returns exceeding March 2019. A co-owner of the Microtel in downtown Quincy, he said April and May also look good.
“I think that’s going to fair well for this place in getting us back up and going,” he said.
OLC Executive Director Chris Landwehr reiterated that the civic center is booked solid starting in August through April 2022.
“Everything from June has already gotten moved back again, so June is going to be a little tough for us,” Landwehr said. “All the wedding receptions and stuff like that has been moved, because we didn’t know when the governor was going to start opening things back up. We have three or four functions in July, and then we get really rolling in August.”