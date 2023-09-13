Clayton man to be arraigned in Camp Point shooting death next week

Wyond L. Bynum Jr. leaves the courtroom Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, after a status hearing. Bynum faces three counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14 shooting death of Jaycob K. Rowland of Camp Point. 

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — The Clayton man charged in the Aug. 14 shooting death of a Camp Point man will be arraigned next week.

Wyond L. Bynum Jr. appeared Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court for a status hearing on a bill of indictment. Arraignment was set for Sept. 20.

