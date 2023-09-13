Clayton man to be arraigned in Camp Point shooting death next week

QUINCY — The Clayton man charged in the Aug. 14 shooting death of a Camp Point man will be arraigned next week.
Wyond L. Bynum Jr. appeared Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court for a status hearing on a bill of indictment. Arraignment was set for Sept. 20.
Bynum, 18, was indicted by an Adams County grand jury last week on three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Jaycob K. Rowland.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 14 on a report of a person shot at 505 W. Jefferson in Camp Point. Rowland was taken by two friends to the Adams County Ambulance Station. He was transported to Blessing Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Sheriff's Department said there had been one previous altercation between the two men, including an incident at the Camp Point Casey's.
Bynum continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $3 million bond.