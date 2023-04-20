ComEd’s former top lawyer paints McClain confidant as ‘double agent’ in testimony

The Dirksen Federal Courthouse is pictured in Chicago.

 Capitol News Illinois photo/Hannah Meisel

CHICAGO — After nearly six weeks, a federal jury has heard almost all the evidence in the bribery trial of three ex-lobbyists for electric utility Commonwealth Edison and its former CEO who are accused of bribing former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Prosecutors allege the four arranged for Madigan allies to get jobs and contracts with ComEd in exchange for the powerful speaker’s help with their legislation in Springfield. Defendants contend they were merely engaging in above-board lobbying.

