QUINCY — A Quincy coach and trainer pleaded not guilty to a charge alleging he had an inappropriate relationship with a child.
Court records show Jonathan J. Graff entered the plea on one count of aggravated sexual abuse Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court. The case was placed on the September jury trial docket.
Charging documents in the case allege that Graff had sexual contact with the girl who was 16.
Graff was arrested May 19 by the Quincy Police Department, which on May 13 started an investigation involving a possible inappropriate relationship between an area coach and trainer and 16-year-old.
Graff was an assistant coach with the Quincy Notre Dame High School girls basketball team. He also was an employee of the Total Athlete Performance program.
He is set to return to court Aug. 17 for a status hearing.
Graff remains in the Adams County Jail on $100,000 bond.