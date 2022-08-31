QUINCY — A former Quincy coach and trainer faces up to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of criminal sexual abuse.
Jonathan J. Graff will be eligible for probation when he returns to court for sentencing on Oct. 19.
Graff, 32, entered the guilty plea Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
The charges states that Graff had sexual contact with the girl through clothing.
Originally facing a more serious charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Graff was arrested May 19 by the Quincy Police Department which started an investigation involving a possible inappropriate relationship between an area coach and trainer, and a 16-year-old.
Graff was an assistant coach with the Quincy Notre Dame High School girls basketball team. He also was an employee of the Total Athlete Performance program.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $100,000 bond.