COATSBURG, Ill. — A Coatsburg girl is already a winner even before showing her rabbit at the Adams County Fair.
Nine-year-old Maddie East was one of 36 youth across the upper Midwest recognized for their achievement in fair projects through Compeer Financial’s Blue Ribbon Project.
“It has been exciting,” Maddie’s mom Mona East said. “It was a great surprise for her.”
Now in its second year, the Blue Ribbon Project was created as a way to support youth who had their fairs cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. While many fairs have resumed this year, Compeer Financial team members committed to supporting outstanding fair projects once again.
“I’m going to be showing a rabbit,” Maddie said.
This marks Maddie’s first year to show her rabbit, a crossbred part Dutch named Angel, at the fair, with the 4-H show set for Thursday night, but she’s been caring for Angel since last year.
“We have to feed and water them, clean their cages,” said Maddie, following in the footsteps of her older sisters, Olivia and Sophie, who also care for and show rabbits.
“She’s been going to the fair and seeing it happen. To actually be a part of it is going to be good for her,” East said. “It’s fun for the whole family. We really missed it last year.”
Young people across Compeer’s 144-county territory were encouraged to submit photos and descriptions of their fair projects and to explain what it meant to them. Winners got $100 plus an additional $100 to a charity of their choice.
Maddie used her winnings to open a bank account, and she donated the additional money to 4-H, where she’s a member of the Central Adams Firecrackers.
“Youth across our territory of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin work hard on their fair projects and learn a lot along the way,” Compeer’s chief mission and marketing officer John Monson said in a news release.