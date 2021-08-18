QUINCY — Both the Quincy Police Department and the Adams County Sheriff's Department will be participating in Friday's "Coffee for Champions" at Dunkin', 2602 Broadway.
Law enforcement officers will join agencies from across the state at the more than 300 Dunkin' locations across the state to rally support for Special Olympics Illinois athletes. This year's goal is to raise $870,000 at the Illinois Dunkin' locations.
The event runs from 5 a.m. to noon, and the lobby will be open. Donations also will be accepted at the drive-thru window.
Each customer who makes a donation will receive a coupon for a free doughnut. Guests who donate $10 or more will receive a Law Enforcement Torch Run travel mug while supplies last and a coupon for free medium hot coffee.
Torch Run shirts will be available for purchase inside.