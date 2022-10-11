Collective bargaining negotiation fee stirs Council unrest

QUINCY — Aldermen approved two resolutions at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, one of which led to a split vote and a pointed rebuttal.
Council members were near unanimous in their approval to allocate $39,500 of grant funding from the Strong Communities Program for demolition expenditures at 914 Cherry, 410 College Ave. and 217 Elm.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, was the lone no vote; aldermen Tony Sassen, R-4, and Mike Rein, R-5, were absent.
The second resolution — to approve the $8,270 invoice for collective bargaining negotiations from the Law Firm of Ancel Glink, P.C. of Chicago, for legal services rendered for the city's labor agreement — drew no votes from Farha, Dave Bauer, D-2; Richie Reis, D-6; and Patty Maples, D-6.
“My no vote reflects the fact that we’re entangled with — and it’s already in the media — we’re negotiating (in the media),” Farha said. “The number one thing you should agree not to do in negotiations with a union, is to negotiate through the media. So I am critical of that.
“The number two thing is, that involves us mediating with a bargaining unit, the police. In this matter, and I made it clear in executive session, I side with the police. They put their lives on risk.
“The difference between our position and their position is minimal. It should never have gotten to this place, and I do not support it. I don’t care if it violates the Open Meetings Act. My service has always been to the public. It’s always been to the people, and to the Fourth Ward, and I will not sit still and shut my mouth.”
• Alderman John Mast (R-5) was the lone no vote on an ordinance that prevents ownership within city limits of beehives that "constitute a nuisance" to neighboring properties.
"It comes down to the definition of a nuisance," Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said. "If you cannot enjoy your property because you have bees swarming around because a neighbor has hives, then that can become a nuisance and you can ask to have those hives removed.
"Obviously, that person will receive a warning. If the bees become a detriment to the enjoyment of your property, that would be considered a nuisance and those hives would have to be removed."
Bevelheimer said the language in the ordinance is what the local beekeepers association desired.
• Mayor Mike Troup appointed Rhonda Autry to the Quincy Housing Authority Board of Directors for a five-year term that begins Oct. 25, 2022.
