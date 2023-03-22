ComEd’s former top lawyer paints McClain confidant as ‘double agent’ in testimony

The Dirksen Federal Courthouse is pictured in Chicago.

 Capitol News Illinois photo/Hannah Meisel

CHICAGO — Being the longtime friend of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan granted Mike McClain certain privileges not afforded to other lobbyists in Springfield, jurors heard Tuesday in a federal corruption trial that, in part, centers around the relationship between the two.

McClain “had pretty free access” to the offices in Madigan’s suite on the third floor of the state Capitol building in Springfield, according to the Tuesday testimony of the former top attorney at electric utility Commonwealth Edison.

