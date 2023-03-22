ComEd’s former top lawyer paints McClain confidant as ‘double agent’ in testimony

Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

A few showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.