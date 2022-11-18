QUINCY — More than 200 donors, volunteers and nonprofit leaders commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri at its annual “Friends of Philanthropy” celebration at the Quincy Country Club Thursday evening.

The Community Foundation was established on November 26, 1997 with assets totaling $1,050. It was created as a way for people of all means to contribute to their community and grow permanent charitable resources. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.