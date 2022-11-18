QUINCY — More than 200 donors, volunteers and nonprofit leaders commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri at its annual “Friends of Philanthropy” celebration at the Quincy Country Club Thursday evening.
The Community Foundation was established on November 26, 1997 with assets totaling $1,050. It was created as a way for people of all means to contribute to their community and grow permanent charitable resources.
“What started in 1997 as an idea and vision to forever support the needs of community people has tremendously grown beyond expectations over 25 years,” said Bill Keller, founding board member. “This success is the product of individuals, businesses, charitable organizations, foundation, and community leaders working together to meet local needs for today and for the future.”
Since its establishment, the Community Foundation has distributed more than $14 million in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri. These grants are generated by more than 215 charitable funds. The funds are invested for long-term growth, and earnings from the fund are distributed as grants. Annually, the Community Foundation distributes up to $2 million in grants through various programs.
“As we reflect back, we also look ahead to our next 25 years of working toward our vision for a thriving region — one where communities are strong, families are supported, and opportunities for everyone to expand their horizons are abundant,” said Community Foundation CEO Catherine Bocke Meckes. “We are grateful for all those who have joined us as we continue growing this mission – donors, nonprofits, partners, and friends.”
At the event, the Community Foundation recognized the founding members of its board of directors including, Ted Awerkamp, Ann Dennis, Jim Farmer, Donald Gnuse, William Keller Jr., H.W. Knapheide III, Richard Liebig, Lee Lindsay, Robert Mays, Richard McNay, James Mentesti, Thomas Oakley, Ralph Oakley, Charles A. Scholz, Mary Sibbing and Roger Mohrman.
“I am so thankful for the founding board members, volunteers, and donors who invested the time, resources, and efforts to make the Community Foundation a reality,” said Lance Grady, chairman of the Community Foundation board of directors. “As we look toward the future, I can say with confidence, the future is very bright. With the help of our visionary donors, we are fostering continued growth, which means more people will benefit from the positive impact of the Community Foundation. The vision that started 25 years ago is flourishing today and on behalf of our current board and staff, we are excited to be a part of it!”
The Community Foundation will continue to celebrate 25 years of growing local philanthropy by collecting and sharing stories from its donors, volunteers, and grantees. The stories serve to illustrate the impact of the Community Foundation and the $14 million in grants it has distributed.
