QUINCY — John Gebhardt is proud of the work that's been done to bring new life to the Log Cabin Village on Quinsippi Island.
"We started back in 2006, once we were established as a 501(c)3," Gebhardt said. "The first cabin we worked on was putting a cedar shingle roof on the smokehouse. That was the easiest thing to start with."
Gebhardt is the president of the Friends of the Log Cabins Association, a nonprofit, volunteer-driven group that has spent nearly two decades reconstructing the 19th-century cabins that are housed on Quinsippi Island.
"The cabins were originally brought here as part of the Quinsippi Island Entertainment Complex that started in 1968 and ran until around 1975 or so before they went bankrupt," he said. "They sold off nearly everything except for the log cabin village."
On Saturday, the Friends of the Log Cabins held the 15th annual Frontier Settlement Day, where the cabins were open for the public to explore inside as well as out.
"Since the cabins are in a public park, anyone can come down here, from dawn to dusk, and walk around all the cabins," Gebhardt said. "We have two days a year that we open everything up. One is today, for the Frontier Settlement Day. We also have an open house on Dogwood weekend's Sunday afternoon in May."
In addition to the two public days, Gebhardt said the organization can also arrange hour-long tours for school trips. Those tours are also staffed with board members and volunteers serving as reenactors and tour guides.
Gebhardt said from the beginning, the Log Cabin Village has been a community effort to create.
"Luckily for us, all the cabins were moved here by different service clubs, none of them are original to Quincy itself," he said. "The Herleman Cabin was moved here by the Noon Kiwanis. The Rotary Club moved the Hull Cabin here. The Lion's Club brought the Fraser Cabin, the church was done by the Knights of Columbus, and the Log Corn Crib by the Park District and the Chamber of Commerce. The only one that was paid for by an individual is the Clat Adams Cabin, that we have set up as the store.
"So it really was the whole community coming together to build this village," he added. "We didn't want to see it get torn apart. Now we have every structure open."
Though the cabins have all had work done to them, Gebhardt said they're as original as the Friends group was able to make them.
"A couple of the cabins, we had to rebuild from the ground up, they were just too far gone," he said. "But once we tore them down to rebuild, we were able to salvage more than 90% of the original logs."
For Saturday's Frontier Settlement Day, in addition to the volunteers that work with the Friends of the Log Cabins normally, guests at the village were able to see a blacksmith working outside the corn crib, a reenactment of an 1800s-era wedding outside the Lord's Cabin (church), and had the chance to play with period-style toys and games.
Other demonstrations at the village included chair caning, woodworking, and wool spinning. Guests could also visit with an actor portraying Abraham Lincoln before enjoying lunch made available by the American Legion Post 37 Auxiliary.
New at this year's Frontier Day was a display by the Standing Bear Council featuring Native American artifacts and items. The Looking For Lincoln organization was also on hand for visitors to learn more about activities related to the 16th president through the Illinois area.
Gebhardt emphasized that the work done by the Friends of the Log Cabin is all volunteer-driven and donation-funded.
"If anyone comes out on their own, we have the self-guided tour flyers, and the last thing on there is our website where people can donate or join us," he said. "Under the kiosk where those flyers are kept, we also have a memorial brick program for anyone that wants to memorialize a friend or family member."
For more information on the Quinsippi Island Log Cabin Village, visit logcabinvillagequincyil.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.