QUINCY — John Gebhardt is proud of the work that's been done to bring new life to the Log Cabin Village on Quinsippi Island.

"We started back in 2006, once we were established as a 501(c)3," Gebhardt said. "The first cabin we worked on was putting a cedar shingle roof on the smokehouse. That was the easiest thing to start with."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.