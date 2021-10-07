Accounting Firm/ Tax Services — Lohman Tax & Accounting Service
Agriculture — Mill Creek Farm
Antique store — Sullivan's Antiques & More
Assisted Living — Good Samaritan Home
Attorney — Hauk & Owens, LLC
ATV Dealer — Smith Brothers Powersports
Auto Dealership (New) — Shottenkirk Kia of Quincy
Auto Dealership (Used) — Bailey Motor Company
Auto Repair/Body Shop — Hilbing Autobody
Bank — Mercantile Bank
Bar/Tavern — Lucky George's
BBQ — Fatback's Smokin' Racks
Breakfast — Thyme Square Bakery & Café
Buffet — Kelly's
Burger — The Scoreboard
Business — Mercantile Bank
Cancer Center — Blessing Health System Cancer Center
Caterer — JJ's Kitchen Catering
Chiropractor — Blessing Physician Services
Cocktails — The Taproom and Café
Coffee Shop — Carter's Coffee Bar
Community Supporter — Mercantile Bank
Contractor — Huseman Home Improvement
Customer Service — Mercantile Bank
Dental Office — Advanced Dental Care
Downtown District — Quincy Brewing Company
Downtown Shopping — The District
Eye Care — Specs
Family Fun Destination — Scotties Fun Spot
Financial Planner — Philip Krupps, Raymond James
Fine Dining — Tiramisu
Fitness Center — KROC Center
Floor Cleaner — Quincy Rug Works
Fried Chicken — Sprout's Inn
Frozen Yogurt/Ice Cream — TCBY
Furniture Store — Harvey's Furniture
Grocery Store — Hy-Vee
Hair Salon — Simply Lovely Salon
Health Care Facility — Quincy Medical Group
Hearing Aid Center — Quincy Medical Group
Heating and Air — Peters Heating and Air
Herbal Dispensary — Herbal Remedies
Home Builder — Dale Koontz Builder
Home Care — Blessing Health System Home Care
Home Furnishings/Decorating — Harvey's
Hotel — Stoney Creek Inn
Insurance Agency/Agent — Tracy Kiefer
Internet Provider — Adams Fiber
Jewelry Store — Sturhahn Jewelers
Kitchen and Bath — Tile Pro
Landscaping — Backyard Barber
Locally Owned — Blessing Health System
Manufacturer — Knapheide
Massage — Summit Spa
Mexican Restaurant — El Rancherito
Mobile App — Mercantile Bank
Mortgage Lender — Mercantile Bank
Movie Theatre — VIP Quincy 3
Oil Change — Red Roof Fast Lube
Online Banking — Mercantile Bank
Patient Care — Quincy Medical Group
Pediatrics — Quincy Medical Group
Pet Services — Western Illinois Veterinary Clinic
Pharmacy — Brown Drug Company
Photographer — Jordan Meyer Photography
Pizza — Gem City Pizzeria & Mexican
Plumber — Sparrow Plumbing & Heating Inc
Realtor Agency — Happel Inc., REALTORS
Realtor — Janet Arns
Restaurant — Tiramisu
Retail Shop — Discount Golf World
Roofers — KSG Roofing, Inc.
Sewing / Quilting Shop — Sew Essentials
Siding Company — Doors-N-More, Inc
Skilled Nursing Facility — Good Samaritan Home
Sports Medicine Clinic — Blessing Health System
Steakhouse — The Abbey
Surgeon — Dr. Emmanuel Bessay, Blessing Physician Services
Sweet Shop — Underbrink's Bakery
Tattoo Shop — Mika Love Tattoo
Tire Store — Summy Tire
Travel Agency — Quincy Discount Travel
Trucking Company — McNay Truck Line
Veterinarian — Dr. Crist Four Paws Veterinary Clinic
Window Company — Doors-N-More, Inc
Window Coverings — Mr. K's Fabric Shop
Winery — Spirit Knob Winery
Wings — Buffalo Wild Wings
Women's Health — Dr. Jean Alexandre, Quincy Medical Group
