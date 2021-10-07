Accounting Firm/ Tax Services — Lohman Tax & Accounting Service

Agriculture — Mill Creek Farm

Antique store — Sullivan's Antiques & More

Assisted Living — Good Samaritan Home

Attorney — Hauk & Owens, LLC

ATV Dealer — Smith Brothers Powersports

Auto Dealership (New) — Shottenkirk Kia of Quincy

Auto Dealership (Used) — Bailey Motor Company

Auto Repair/Body Shop — Hilbing Autobody

Bank — Mercantile Bank

Bar/Tavern — Lucky George's

BBQ — Fatback's Smokin' Racks

Breakfast — Thyme Square Bakery & Café

Buffet — Kelly's

Burger — The Scoreboard

Business — Mercantile Bank

Cancer Center — Blessing Health System Cancer Center

Caterer — JJ's Kitchen Catering

Chiropractor — Blessing Physician Services

Cocktails — The Taproom and Café

Coffee Shop — Carter's Coffee Bar

Community Supporter — Mercantile Bank

Contractor — Huseman Home Improvement

Customer Service — Mercantile Bank

Dental Office — Advanced Dental Care

Downtown District — Quincy Brewing Company

Downtown Shopping — The District

Eye Care — Specs

Family Fun Destination — Scotties Fun Spot

Financial Planner — Philip Krupps, Raymond James

Fine Dining — Tiramisu

Fitness Center — KROC Center

Floor Cleaner — Quincy Rug Works

Fried Chicken — Sprout's Inn

Frozen Yogurt/Ice Cream — TCBY

Furniture Store — Harvey's Furniture

Grocery Store — Hy-Vee

Hair Salon — Simply Lovely Salon

Health Care Facility — Quincy Medical Group

Hearing Aid Center — Quincy Medical Group

Heating and Air — Peters Heating and Air

Herbal Dispensary — Herbal Remedies

Home Builder — Dale Koontz Builder

Home Care — Blessing Health System Home Care

Home Furnishings/Decorating — Harvey's

Hotel — Stoney Creek Inn

Insurance Agency/Agent — Tracy Kiefer

Internet Provider — Adams Fiber

Jewelry Store — Sturhahn Jewelers

Kitchen and Bath — Tile Pro

Landscaping — Backyard Barber

Locally Owned — Blessing Health System

Manufacturer — Knapheide

Massage — Summit Spa

Mexican Restaurant — El Rancherito

Mobile App — Mercantile Bank

Mortgage Lender — Mercantile Bank

Movie Theatre — VIP Quincy 3

Oil Change — Red Roof Fast Lube

Online Banking — Mercantile Bank

Patient Care — Quincy Medical Group

Pediatrics — Quincy Medical Group

Pet Services — Western Illinois Veterinary Clinic

Pharmacy — Brown Drug Company

Photographer — Jordan Meyer Photography

Pizza — Gem City Pizzeria & Mexican

Plumber — Sparrow Plumbing & Heating Inc

Realtor Agency — Happel Inc., REALTORS

Realtor — Janet Arns

Restaurant — Tiramisu

Retail Shop — Discount Golf World

Roofers — KSG Roofing, Inc.

Sewing / Quilting Shop — Sew Essentials

Siding Company — Doors-N-More, Inc

Skilled Nursing Facility — Good Samaritan Home

Sports Medicine Clinic — Blessing Health System

Steakhouse — The Abbey

Surgeon — Dr. Emmanuel Bessay, Blessing Physician Services

Sweet Shop — Underbrink's Bakery

Tattoo Shop — Mika Love Tattoo

Tire Store — Summy Tire

Travel Agency — Quincy Discount Travel

Trucking Company — McNay Truck Line

Veterinarian — Dr. Crist Four Paws Veterinary Clinic

Window Company — Doors-N-More, Inc

Window Coverings — Mr. K's Fabric Shop

Winery — Spirit Knob Winery

Wings — Buffalo Wild Wings

Women's Health — Dr. Jean Alexandre, Quincy Medical Group

