QUINCY — Memorial Day weekend in Quincy has been synonymous with a three-on-three basketball tournament for three decades. While free-throws and three-pointers are still part of the weekend this year, it's a different look, and a different location than in years past.
"We'd like to thank Kasey (Schuster) and the Quincy Park District for making this happen with the new courts and everything," Tracy Lewis said. Lewis represents the Penny Denise Lewis Foundation, a Quincy non-profit focused on creating and supporting community events. "It's been a total community effort, like Quincy always does. And a big thank you to all the volunteers that came out to help make the weekend happen."
The tournament Lewis was helping manage Saturday wasn't the Gus Macker tournament. This weekend marks the inaugural Gaybo and Penny Denise Lewis Memorial Day Classic, being held on the newly-constructed basketball courts at Quincy's Berrian Park.
"We just decided to do this off the top of our heads," Lewis said. "We were just trying to fill the gap this weekend."
"This is great down here," organizer Alan Hickman said. "It's wide open. We have folks cooking, there's room and stuff for kids to play on. We're running three courts right now."
The tournament was running with four separate divisions, with three coed youth divisions and a top men's division. Each team is made up of four players to allow for substitutions. The tournament was being run following the Gus Macker rule book to keep things familiar for players, whether local or traveling to Quincy for the event.
"I believe the final number was 22 teams," Lewis said. "We have six teams registered for the top men's division, and about 16 for the other divisions. But it's not just local teams. We have one team that came down from Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They came down to show their support."
With the tournament being more spur-of-the-moment, Lewis said they haven't completely decided on what will be next.
"We didn't expect big numbers, but the more teams and interest we get, the better odds we'll do it again," he said. "We've had a lot of different organizations come together to make this happen this year. If we do get a little bigger and come back next year, I'd be happy to see some sponsorships come out and support.
"Who knows, maybe we'll get big enough to get back downtown again, bring in tourism and money for the community like it used to be," he added.
The youth divisions competed for trophies on Saturday, while the top men's teams play for cash prizes on Sunday.
