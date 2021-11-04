QUINCY — The Liberty, Ill. Area chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization reached a milestone with their delivery Thursday afternoon.
“This is the 300th bed we’ve delivered,” Emilie Schulte said. Schulte serves as the president of the Liberty chapter, serving the needs of residents in Liberty, Quincy, Camp Point, and other communities in the area.
Schulte’s description of delivering a bed is simplified for what the organization does. Materials to build the bunk bed sets are donated, while volunteers put in hours during “build days” to cut and assemble the frames. Other donations of both raw materials, finished products, and cash donations, mean that when the “delivery teams” go out, they not only set up the beds, but also mattresses and full bedding sets.
Jacob Schulte, Emilie’s husband and one of the delivery team members on Thursday, said they have plenty of work to keep them going.
“We’re basically out of beds by the time we get to the next build,” he said.
Jim Funk, another member of Thursday’s delivery team, echoed the sentiment.
“We’ve got more applications right now than we have beds,” Funk said. “It’s a little shocking that there’s so much need, but there is, so here we are.”
Megan Kramer opened her home for the delivery. She and her three children recently moved into a new apartment, and she said the beds are a big help.
“I’m so grateful this was available,” Kramer said. “Things are hard sometimes, and help like this is so amazing. I’ve never known anyone did something like this, it’s just so awesome.”
Kramer said she was pointed to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace program by Sherri Foley at Quincy’s Early Childhood Education Center.
“Sherri at my son’s school told me I should apply,” Kramer said. “She actually filled out the first part of the application to help and then had me fill out the second part.”
Kramer’s older son, Ryker, 6, picked out a “Cars” pillow case that was sewn and donated to the program, while his little brother, Rayden, 3, got teddy bears. Both beds were set up with sheets, homemade quilts, and other blankets to make sure they were ready for any weather.
Emilie Schulte said SHP will host their next build day on November 13, and everyone is welcome to come out and help, regardless of skill or knowledge.
“From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., we’ll be at Bailey Park in Camp Point,” Schulte said. “Our target is to get 40 beds made that day.”
The national organization, based in Idaho, was created on the belief that a bed is a basic need for children, regardless of age. SHP has an application process, but they don’t ask for details of circumstance, be they financial or otherwise. The group’s motto sums up their mission succinctly: No kid sleeps on the floor in our towns.
For more information on build days or other ways to help, visit the Sleep In Heavenly Peace Facebook page or go to shpbeds.org/chapter/il-liberty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.