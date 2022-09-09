QUINCY — The American Legion, Post 37, in Quincy will hold a brief memorial service Sunday to mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks.
The ceremony honoring the thousands of men and women who lost their lives that day will be hosted outside Quincy City Hall beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. The public is invited to join the event to mark the day.
