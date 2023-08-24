A Major birthday celebration

Deputy Ian Jones introduces K-9 deputy Major to Paul and Joan Mast as part of Joan's 90th birthday party Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at the Quincy Country Club. The Masts donated the cost of the new K-9 as a way to help support the Adams County Sheriff's Department.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Friends gathered Thursday at the Quincy Country Club to celebrate Joan Mast's 90th birthday and to meet the Adams County Sheriff's Department's newest recruit.

"Mike Jennings, about 40 years ago, brought me a silvertip German Shepherd that we named Major," Joan's husband, Paul, explained. Paul Mast started Master Foundry, originally located at 36th and Wismann Lane in Quincy. "I took him to the shop every day, and he was a constant companion. That's how I got rid of salesmen.

