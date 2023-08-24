QUINCY — Friends gathered Thursday at the Quincy Country Club to celebrate Joan Mast's 90th birthday and to meet the Adams County Sheriff's Department's newest recruit.
"Mike Jennings, about 40 years ago, brought me a silvertip German Shepherd that we named Major," Joan's husband, Paul, explained. Paul Mast started Master Foundry, originally located at 36th and Wismann Lane in Quincy. "I took him to the shop every day, and he was a constant companion. That's how I got rid of salesmen.
"We always had salesmen coming in to sell stuff. If I didn't want to talk to them, Major slept under my desk, so I'd give a little kick to wake him up and he'd come out and lock onto that salesman. And then, out he would go, no more salesman."
With those memories making him chuckle, Mast decided he was going to pay tribute to his long-time companion and help the broader community at the same time.
"Paul offered to help us with anything we needed," said Chief Deputy Pat Frazier. "We were able to pick anything, and Sheriff (Tony) Grootens thought this was a necessary thing for us to have."
The "necessary thing" Frazier referenced was a new K-9 officer, currently training with Deputy Ian Jones. The new officer's name is, of course, Major.
"Quite frankly, I get tired of hearing about this guy's shooting that guy, and that guy's shooting this guy on the morning news," Mast said. "I don't know much about dope, other than what I see on the news and hear on the radio, but I think that's a big part of the problem. So if I can do something to stop even a little bit of it, that's what I want to do. I mean, I've only lived here 90 years now."
Mast covered the cost for both the purchase and training of the dog. Major and Jones started their eight-week training course on Aug. 21.
"Major's an excellent dog," Jones said. "He's already got a good idea of what he's doing, so it's just a matter of getting me up to speed."
Mast, fighting back tears, explained his desire to help how he can.
"We don't have a family, so my money's going to the community, and I have (plenty)," he said. "So I'll do whatever I can for the rest of my days to help out here."
Along with the Masts' donation of Major, other donors are helping cover costs to get the K-9 out into the county.
"The dog box in the car was donated to us, the kennel going into Ian's yard was donated," Frazier said. "We'll have to pay for food and vet bills, of course, but we have those for our current K-9, as well."
Frazier said Major will be trained for many different tasks at the department.
"When you look for dogs, you shop around for what you need," he said. "We were looking for a multipurpose dog, so we'll train him to do searches, both narcotics and for articles, looking for people or stuff that shouldn't be there in the weeds.
"But he'll also be a protection dog," Frazier continued. "If we go to a burglary in progress in a big old building, he can clear that whole place in about a tenth the time it would take a deputy."
Jones and Frazier both expressed their gratitude for the generosity of the Masts and the community overall.
"Adams County as a whole, the sheriff's department is grateful for the generosity of the community," Jones said. "Paul's been great to us, including getting Major for us. But after talking to other officers from northern communities, our area is way more supportive of law enforcement. That means a lot to us when we're out on the road."
"We're very thankful," Frazier said. "This is not something we could have done with the budget we operate under."
For his part, Paul Mast said it's just about giving back to the area that he's called home for more than nine decades.
"I think this is a great community, and both the Sheriff's Department and the (Quincy) Police Department work hard to take care of us," he said.
