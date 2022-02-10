QUINCY — Tickets are now on sale for the American Business Women's Association's Mardi Gras dance, to be held at the Atrium on Third in Quincy.
The Quincy chapter of the ABWA will host the dance on Feb. 26. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with appetizers and a cash bar. The Mardi Gras Dance will feature entertainment from Quincy's Raised on Radio.
A portion of proceeds from the evening will go to benefit Fostering Hope in Quincy. Along with entertainment and dining, the evening will also feature a silent auction, 50/50 drawing, and raffle for a beverage refrigerator.
Tickets for the Mardi Gras Dance are $25 per person or $175 for a reserved table for eight. Tickets may be purchased at: Liberty Bank, 4134 Broadway; Wellman Florist, 11th and Broadway or 1624 Highland Lane; or Something Borrowed, 727 Hampshire St. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Started in 1962, the Quincy Chapter of the ABWA has been recognized as the only Best Practices Chapter for the organization in the state of Illinois. For more information on the ABWA and the Mardi Gras Dance, visit quincy.abwa.org.
