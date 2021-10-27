QUINCY — The first ever Trunk or Treat hosted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department was moved with a little more than a day’s notice, but the word obviously got out in time. Wednesday night saw the two southwest blocks around the courthouse — Fifth Street from Broadway to Vermont, and Vermont Street from Fifth to Sixth — packed with people of all ages, enjoying the mild evening.
Less than a half hour after the event kicked off, Vermont Street near the new jail was getting difficult to walk along. Adams County Chief Deputy for Administration Shawn Goodwin said worries about rain earlier in the day turned out to be unfounded.
“It’s going really well out here tonight,” Goodwin said. “There’s been no problem with changing the night, and the weather has turned out perfect.”
Princesses, Mario Brothers, dinosaurs, and even, of course, police were out in force as youngsters — and the young in spirit — broke out costumes a few day earlier to take part in the event. The Sheriff’s Department was hosting, but other related departments were happy to join in the fun.
“We have EMS, Fire, Probation is out here, the State’s Attorney’s office is out here,” Goodwin said. “And the Quincy Police Department, of course. We did our own interoffice thing, so we have the deputies, the jail personnel, the admin office, all doing something just a little different.”
Goodwin said the deputies in the department were having a good time. Younger members of the department brought their kids, while more veteran members were enjoying the memories of their own kids enjoying similar events. With the large lighting systems keeping everything well illuminated, parents said they had no issues bringing their kids out.
“We have police, sheriffs, and ambulances out here,” Melissa Curtis said. “How much safer can you be?”
Curtis had her young daughter — dressed as Princess Peach — at the event. She said the fact that this Trunk or Treat was sponsored by law enforcement meant she had no hesitation to come out, regardless of which night.
Goodwin said he hopes the event continues on as an annual event.
“As long as the department wants to carry it on, the younger guys, after some of us retire, I think we’re going to try to keep it going.”
He also said that, coming from Liberty himself, he saw a lot of familiar faces and was glad to see residents from outside of Quincy coming in for the evening, as well.
Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner said the incredible turnout, with the night changed at the last minute, can be credited to social media, a public relations area the ACSD has just recently starting exploring in a more in-depth way.
“I would have never even have thought we’d get this many people out here,” Wagner said. “It shows you the power of Facebook.”
