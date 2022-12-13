Breaking down the numbers

The Adams County Board reviewed the tax levy projections Tuesday evening before voting to approve a relatively flat tax rate for the new year.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Adams County Board approved the county's property tax levy that is expected to generate a flat tax rate from the one approved last year.

Tuesday night's meeting was the first regular meeting with newly elected members being seated following the November election. The biggest item on the agenda was finalizing the new tax levy for the County government.

