QUINCY — The Adams County Board approved the county's property tax levy that is expected to generate a flat tax rate from the one approved last year.
Tuesday night's meeting was the first regular meeting with newly elected members being seated following the November election. The biggest item on the agenda was finalizing the new tax levy for the County government.
On a 20-0 vote, with Joe Zanger, R-7 being absent, the board approved levy that would set a rate of 79.659 cents per $100 of accessed value down from 80.188 cents last year.
"It's technically a slight decrease," Bret Austin, R-1, Finance committee chair said. "But in practical terms, it's a flat rate."
The expected tax levy amount for the county is estimated to be around $11.7 million. The budget for the county is balanced when general revenue reserves are carried over into the new year.
Though the tax rate remains flat, actual taxes may see a change. The projected equalized assessed value on property in Adams County is expected to increase by 4.2%, bringing the total value of property in the county to just under $1.5 billion.
In other business, the County Board discussed bids to replace the sound systems in the County Board room, as well as the camera and door-access systems across all county properties. Issues have been increasing, including camera outages and doors being inoperative, keeping some employees locked in or out of their offices until the system can be reset.
The sound system for the board room had a low bid of approximately $100,000, while the bids for the video and door systems would run from $700,000 to just over $1 million depending on the options and length of contract selected.
The Board originally heard the bid information at an earlier meeting, but some technical details remained to be worked out. With the new board members needing to get up to speed, the projects were not placed on the agenda for December. They're expected to be taken up at the January meeting.
• Accepted the resignation of County Board member Theresa Bockhold, R-7, from the board of directors for the Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials. The board appointed County Board member Jon McCoy, R-5, to the Two Rivers Board.
• Made four other appointments to represent the county on various boards: Brent Fischer, R-7 to the Great River Economic Development Foundation Board; Brad Poulter, R-6, to the 3-7-7 Board; Austin to the Revolving Loan Committee; and Tim Finlay, R-1, to the Adams County Board of Health.
• Approved labor union contracts with employees of the state's attorney's office, the treasurer's office, and the Eighth Judicial Circuit Jury Commission coordinator. The new three-year contracts will see pay increases for the employees of approximately 4% per year.
